• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifokitchen στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
ΤΟ ΠΑΓΩΤΟ!!!! 🍧🍦Παρφέ σοκολάτα, γιαούρτι με βύσσινο. Ζαχαροπλαστείο "Ναυπάκτιον" 💜 Έμεινε το μισό στη κατάψυξη και με περιμένει 😁 Delicious #icecream from pastry shop of Nafpaktos 🍨 #chocolateicecream #yogurticecream #foodporn #foodphotography #foodblogger #bloggerslife #pepiskitchen #nafpaktos #backtobase #summer2018 #hautescuisines #mywilliamssonoma #gloobyfood #eeeeats #lifeandthyme #lifokitchen #foodandwine #greece #greeksummer #greekfood #thekitchn #f52grams #huffposttaste #howisummer #beautifulcuisines #ταωραίαπρέπειναμοιράζονται
I finally found a couple of minutes to edit my favourite photo from the workshop at @thegood_house. I hadn’t realized that would be all it took to get a result I was happy with :) So, here’s the cheeseboard scene I set up in order for the participants to see the process and take some practice shots. I would normally go for a vertical layout, but I sort of found myself gravitating to a horizontal. I wonder why? Not the best for IG but hey, one landscape photo now and again can’t hurt, can it? What do you think? . Η αγαπημένη μου λήψη από το πρακτικό μέρος του σεμιναρίου φωτογραφίας και styling στο The Good House! Και τι άλλο θέμα να διάλεγα από το τυρί; Μπορούσα να ζω μόνο με αυτό! . #foodphotography #foodstyling #cheeseboard #cheesemood #cheeselove #momentslikethese #savorthemoment #lifokitchen #thefoodiecorner
(Μαροκινά Ρεβίθια) This easy Moroccan chickpea stew is a flavorful, healthy dish full of protein! Make sure you follow all of my tips for the best, soft and tender chickpeas! Link for the recipe in profile! 😊 . . #legumes #vegan #healthy #glutenfree #chickpeas #f52grams #eattheworld #huffposttaste #thebakefeed #hauteigram #feedfeed #grubzone #hautecuisines #thehungrybites #Thehub_food #saveur #gloobyfood #lifokitchen #heresmyfood #forkyeah #lefooding #eatmunchies #eater #foodandwine #MakesMeWhole #rslove #curry #chole #masala @food52 @thefeedfeed @thrillist @lefooding @foodandwine @munchies @eater @wholefoods @food_glooby
Καρυδόπιτα. Αμήν. _________________________________________________ #wallnutpie #traditionalgreeksweets #huffposttaste #gloobyfood #buzzfeedfood #lifeandthyme #beautifulcuisines #feedfeed #f52grams #tastespotting #tastingtable #thekitchn #onthetable #cookit #foodforthought_chrysavgi #myopenkitchen #eeeeeats #yummy #sweettooth #lifokitchen @cookingnetwork #cookingnetwork @thefeedfeed
Shinny happy people, multi coloured pebbles, lots of sand, bright sun and endless blue. This is what Greek Summer is all about 😍🌡🌞🛥👙 😋(Rice with peas, raisins and chickpeas for sand and beach pebbles and some grated parmesan for the waves. Also some cucumber and yellow pepper) Πρεπει να ειμαστε οι μονοι που ακομα δεν εχουμε παει θαλασσα... Αλλα αυτο θα διορθωθει αμεσα! 😛 😋Ρυζι με σταφιδες και ρεβυθια ("παραλια/βοτσαλα") #foodart #foodartist #greeksummer #healthyfood #eattherainbow #pickyeaters #choosejoy #happiness #donkeyandthecarrot #lifokitchen #buzzfeedfood #kawaiifood #cutefood #funfood #foodstyling #kidsplates #toddlersfood #momlife #sea #greece
Eating at the Cretan restaurant Vegera of this marvelous resort I had tears in my eyes. It was pure magic. Home made pies, vegetables picked from their orchard and local meats. Some of the best food I have ever tasted. . . #thimiosv #vsco #vscocam #greece #follow #picoftheday #pictureoftheday #pic #photooftheday #photo #photography #foodporn #food #foodie #foodstagram #lifokitchen #restaurant #instagreece #stellaislandluxuryresort #instalike #instapic #instagram #instagood #feedfeed #food52 #igers #meat
🍹 Sweet red watermelon straight from the heart of summer and salty piquant feta cheese, combine beautifully for the lovers of opposites and special flavors. 🍉 👌 👌 Watermelon & Feta Appetizer 🍉 https://www.kitchenstories.eu/2015/08/watermelon-feta-appetizer.html Καρπούζι & Φέτα Ορεκτικό 🍉 https://www.kitchenstori.es/2015/08/watermelon-feta-appetizer.html • • • 🌺 🎯 tag #zambiaskitchen #hungry_gr #kitchestories08 #watermelon_feta #appetizer #watermelon #thekitchn #greekfoodblogger #foodphotography #eeeeats #eattheworld#hautescuisines #beautifulcuisines #huffposttaste #f52grams #fromabove #cookit #cosyscenario #fromabove #verilymoment #thatsdarling #lifeandthyme #lifokitchen #tastingtable #tastessogood 📷©Zambia Sifaki
Η σεφ της συμφοράς προτείνει™ ____________________________________________________ Nothing says breakfast like Scrambled eggs and Salmon! [📷: @eutuhia_papadatou ] #disaster_chef #exploringtastes #foodofinstagram #foodinspiration #foodnetwork #foodstagram #exploringfood #foodpic #foodheaven #fooodie #foodporn #foodgram #lifokitchen #visitgreece #foodforfoodies #foodies #truefoodlovers #greekfood #greece #eggs #salmon #breakfast #indigo_cafe_serifos
~Monday Boost~ • • #urbanfoodjunkie #philosathens #kolwnaki #downtown #pancakes #redvelvet #redvelvetpancakes #lifomag #lifokitchen #instalifo #athensvoice #athensdowntown #athensrestaurants #huffposttaste #eater #foodie #food52 #foodgasm #foodblogger #foodstagram #foodphoto #instafood #redfruits #foodphotography #igfood #tastespotting #athens #mondaymood #mondaymotivation
Καλημέρα, Καλημέρα και καλή εβδομάδα! Μετά από ένα καλοκαιρινό αλλά γεμάτο αέρα Σαββατοκύριακο επιστρέφουμε στα καθημερινά μας..Και όπως σας είχα πει, σας έχω νέο post στο blog. Μία φρουτόπιτα υπέροχη, γεμάτη με κεράσια, με απλά υλικά και πολύ εύκολο τρόπο παρασκευής! Η φωτογράφιση της δε, λιγάκι διαφορετική!! Ακολουθήστε το link στο προφίλ και δείτε το setting στα stories...💖 . Good morning my insta friends, let's start the week with this fruit pie...a cake full of cherries!! . @tv_neatly #foodphotography #foodstyling #lifeandthyme #lifokitchen #thekitchn #kings_masterchef #withflavor @tv_living @tv_foodlovers #thehub_food @tv_stilllife @foodblogfeed #foodie_features #livethelittlethings #sweetcuisines #still_life_mood #foodvsco #buzzfeedfood #top_food_photo #loves_foods_ #beautifulcuisines #hautecuisines #greekfoodblogger #foodfluffer #9vaga_food9 #top_food_of_instagram #hereismyfood @food52 #storyofmytable #fellowmag #stilllifegallery @still_life_gallery_ #stillswithstories #greekfoodblog #gloobyfood #tastingtable
Το pancake είναι για ΑΝΤΕ ΓΕΙΑ 🙌🏼♥️ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #instalifo #lifo #lifogreece #lifokitchen #food #foodpost #foodphoto #foodphotography #foodie #instadaily #picoftheday #photooftheday #instagood #pancakes #chocolate #sweet #igers #ig_greece #athens #city #happylife #friends #friendshipgoals #onelove #foodporn #fooddaily
#ΚάθεΔευτέραΠαγωτό και σήμερα θυμήθηκα αυτό το απίθανο παγωτό καραμέλα, το οποίο είχε ανεβεί στο blog (άκουσον άκουσον) 4 ολόκληρα χρόνια πριν!!!! Θυμάμαι ότι εκείνο το καλοκαίρι είχα αρχίσει δειλά δειλά να βγάζω τις πρώτες μου αξιοπρεπείς φωτογραφίες, κι αυτή ήταν μία από αυτές που είχα χαρεί πολύ... Αυτό το παγωτό όμως... Αυτό το παγωτό... Πόσο υπέροχη γεύση η καραμέλα... Αν σου αρέσει κι εσένα, θα τη βρεις, μαζί με όλα τα παγωτά μου, στα άδυτα του blog, στην κατηγορία Ζαχαροπλαστείο=>Παγωτά #myblissfood #summerrecipes #icecream #iscreamforicecream #lifokitchen #foodblogger #food52grams #foodstagram #hautecuisines #onthetable #huffposttaste #tastingtable #buzzfeast #cookingnetwork #fellowmag
το καλοκαίρι με τη ζέστη,δεν θες πολλά ! λίγα κεφτεδάκια,πατατούλες τηγανητές,τζατζικάκι σπιτικό και πίτες καλαμποκιού για να βουτάς στο τζατζίκι 😋😊😉 homemade lunch #meatballs with #fries and #tzatziki #meatlover #meatplatter #greekkitchen greekrecipe #greekfoodporn #heresmyfood #gloobyfood #passionforfood #eatdrinkrepeat #lovecooking #instafood #foodstyling #foodphotography foodstagram #eat #eating #foods #foodlover #eeeeeats #tastespotting #beautifulcuisines #lifokitchen #cookphotography #tastingtable #f52grams #show_me_your_food #storyofmytable #thefeedfeed #f52summer
Cake anyone??? Αυτο το κέικ με άρωμα πορτοκαλιού σε συνδυασμό με τη μαύρη σοκολάτα πραγματικά είναι υπέροχο! Να ευλογήσω κ λίγο τα γένια μου, ε??!!!😊Λοιπόν σημείωσε τα υλικά που θα χρειαστείς... 200 γρ. αλεύρι φαρινάπ 150 γρ. ζάχαρη καστανή 160 γρ. βούτυρο ( οχι μαργαρίνες pls) 250 γρ. κουβερτουρα 4 αυγά ξύσμα από ένα πορτοκάλι προαιρετικά τριμμένο ξηρό καρπό ( έβαλα φουντούκι) Σε μπαιν μαρί λιώνεις βούτυρο κ κουβερτούρα. Αποσύρεις ώστε να πέσει η θερμοκρασία του μείγματος. Σε μίξερ χειρός ανακατεύεις αυγά κ ζάχαρη ώστε να αφρατέψουν. Ενώνεις τα δύο μείγματα κ ανακατεύεις απαλά με μια μαρίζ (κοινώς σπάτουλα σιλικόνης). Ρίχνεις κ το κοσκινισμένο αλεύρι με το ξύσμα κ το φουντούκι (ή οτι άλλο τραβάει η όρεξή σου κ ανακατεύεις.....πάλι απαλά ώστε να μη χάσεις τον όγκο του μείγματος! Το θέλουμε αφράτο αφράτο! Έχεις προθερμάνει το φούρνο σου στους 180 στον αέρα. Στρώνεις με λαδόκολλα το ταψάκι σου, ρίχνεις το μείγμα κ βουρ στο φούρνο για 20-25 λεπτά. Εγώ το έβαλα σε σχετικά μεγάλο ταψάκι (παραλληλόγραμμο) κ γι'αυτό μου βγήκε φτενό ( όπως λένε κ στο χωριό μου). Έλα, όλοι από ένα χωριό είμαστε!!! Αν το βάλεις σε πιο μικρό ταψάκι ίσως να χρειαστεί 5 λεπτάκια ακόμη ψήσιμο. Καλή επιτυχία λοιπόν!!!!😉😉😊 . . . #foodphotography #foodstyling #lifokitchen #livethelittlethings #sweetcuisines #hereismyfood #food52grams #storyofmytable #foodstagram #inmykitchen #cakelover🍰 #cake🎂 #chocoaddicted
🍽 Κυριακή στην πλατεία του χωριού μας! Στη φιλόξενη πλατεία Αγίου Γεωργίου στην Κυψέλη που τελευταία έχει γίνει μόδα, υπάρχει η Κυβέλη με νόστιμα φαγάκια και ευγενικούς ανθρώπους. 💶15€/άτομο ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #sunday #athens #greece #food #lifokitchen #food #foodie #foodies #foodporn #foodstagram #foodgasm #foodmaster #foodlover #foodphotography #foodpassion #foodspotting #foodforthought #foodpics #foodisfuel #foodshare #igathens #athens #athensvoice #eat #yummy #delicious #ilovefood
Κυριακή και η ομάδα του @thess_del_food ήρθε για μπανάκι στην όμορφη Αμμουλιανή! Στην παραλία Καραγάτσια υπάρχει ένα και μοναδικό beach bar, το οποίο διαθέτει barbeque οπότε μπορείτε να απολαύσετε το μεσημεριανό σας εκεί! Έτσι κάναμε και εμείς! Αλλά πριν φύγουμε δεν μπορούσαμε να αντισταθούμε στις λαχταριστές του φρουτοσαλάτες!!! . . . #thessaloniki #delicious #food #beach #beachshoot #fruit #fruits #fruitsalad #χαλκιδική #sea #seaside #food #foods #foodphotography #foodie #foodies #foodgasm #foodstagram #thessaloniki #skg #salonika #salonica #lifokitchen #thess #thesstips #thessfood #thess_del_food