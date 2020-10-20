Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
View this post on Instagram
#me #blackandwhite #selfie #positivevibes #lifo #instalifo #athensvoice #athensvibe #instadaily #igers #igers_greece #ig_greece #igdaily #ig_captures #ig_europe #photo #photooftheday #picoftheday #instagood #hoscos #beard #thebeardedway #beardedmen #bearded #sea #syros #cyclades #greek #guy #greece
View this post on Instagram
🌙 #instagram#love#life#style#lifestyle#on#fashion#fashionblogger#styles#fashiongirl#fashionstyle#potd#picoftheday#fashiongram#fashionph#fashioninspiration#dailylook#fashioninsta#styleinspiration#outfitoftheday#outfit#look#lookoftheday#lotd#ootd#photo#photooftheday#instalifo
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Us 💜 #kings_shots #instalifo #agameoftones #global_people #profile_vision #capturedconcepts #menshair #lifeofadventure #ig_masterpiece #portraitpage #athensvoice #majestic_people #igers_greece #ootdmen #citykillerz #night_shooterz #citylife #sunset_vision #sunset_greece #adjinstagirl
View this post on Instagram
Φέτος ήταν μια διαφορετική χρόνια για όλους μας.. Φέτος η Ρόζα και εγώ .. εγώ και η Ρόζα "τολμησαμε" το wellness sailing trip ! Ίσως ήταν είχαν σκεφτεί και άλλοι ίσως την είχαν κάνει και άλλοι ... Αλλά σίγουρα όλοι εσείς που συμμετείχατε κάνατε όλοι αυτή την "φασαρα" μοναδική ! Σας ευχαριστούμε για την στήριξη σας όλο αυτό το καλοκαίρι τα καλύτερα έρχονται 🌊♥️ #staytuned Ιδιαίτερα μεγάλο ευχαριστώ στους χορηγούς μας. @aperolspritzgr @liptoniceteagr @kyma_surf @verocereal Και στους καπετάνιους μας @johnorfanos @dionisis_panopoulos @giwrgospilichos #teamwork @falirosailing @sup_port @roza_manthou @thefitnessproject_markopoulo #sailing #greece #island #ig_greece #sup_port #sup_portteam #wellnesssailing trip #surf #athensvibe #athensvoice #instalifo #lifo #
View this post on Instagram
Και εδώ και παντού! ❤️ #bestfriends #stillcounting #Athens #Crete #instalifo #athensvoice #athensvibe
View this post on Instagram
#greekislands #greekisland #greece🇬🇷 #igersgreece #cyclades #cycladesislands #instagreece #instacyclades #greece #greecetravel #islandlife #mykonos #mykonosgreece #cyclades_islands #cyclades_addicted #summeringreece #mykonostown #mykonoschora #instalifo #delianworld #asos #asosmen