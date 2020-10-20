Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

 

Στο μονοπάτι του Αντρέα (για μια Ελλάδα νέα)

Φέτος ήταν μια διαφορετική χρόνια για όλους μας.. Φέτος η Ρόζα και εγώ .. εγώ και η Ρόζα "τολμησαμε" το wellness sailing trip ! Ίσως ήταν είχαν σκεφτεί και άλλοι ίσως την είχαν κάνει και άλλοι ... Αλλά σίγουρα όλοι εσείς που συμμετείχατε κάνατε όλοι αυτή την "φασαρα" μοναδική ! Σας ευχαριστούμε για την στήριξη σας όλο αυτό το καλοκαίρι τα καλύτερα έρχονται 🌊♥️ #staytuned Ιδιαίτερα μεγάλο ευχαριστώ στους χορηγούς μας. @aperolspritzgr @liptoniceteagr @kyma_surf @verocereal Και στους καπετάνιους μας @johnorfanos @dionisis_panopoulos @giwrgospilichos #teamwork @falirosailing @sup_port @roza_manthou @thefitnessproject_markopoulo #sailing #greece #island #ig_greece #sup_port #sup_portteam #wellnesssailing trip #surf #athensvibe #athensvoice #instalifo #lifo #

Και εδώ και παντού! ❤️ #bestfriends #stillcounting #Athens #Crete #instalifo #athensvoice #athensvibe

