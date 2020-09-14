Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 










View this post on Instagram

Bye bye summer #september #greece #greeceisforlovers #summervibes #igers #igers_greece #lifo #instalifo #beachlife

A post shared by Imaginary Friend (@ynkristiny) on