View this post on Instagram

Friends are like stars... You don't always see them, but you know they are there... Love you 💟 #tbt #memories #besties #london #instaselfie #curlyhairdontcare #vscocam #vsco #vscogrid #lifo #instalifo #athensvoice #instadaily #ig_greece #vscogreece #instagood #in_greece #wu_greece #igdaily #amazing_greece #team_greece #igersoftheday #lonelyplanet #greecestagram #traveladdict #travelphotography