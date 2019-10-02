Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
a doorway to nowhere, facing delos island; the birthplace of the god of music, poetry and sunlight: apollo. this originally served part of a temple put in place to worship him that was never finished. today all that has stood the test of time is that doorway. rumour has it that this is exactly where theseus abandoned his lover after killing the minotaur, arguably purely for fame and notoriety once returning to athens (a typical fucking man). however, she met the god of wine here and it helped her get over him and they fell in love. although, i have to question whether she was in love or just permanently drunk. both feelings are somewhat interchangeable in some brief moments. anyway, here’s a photo of me on my own soul-searching journey, looking like apollo but being a total theseus; blocking the view of the doorway because its all about me! #naxos #naxosisland #ig_greece #instalifo #summer #love #greekmythology #greece #igersgreece #mythology #travel
#hotairbaloon #morningvibes #goreme #cappadocia #turkey #traveler #bucketlistchecked ✔
💙si vous me cherchez, je suis au paradis #yassas #shotoniphone11pro
If our September had a face 👏 #Repost @maria_sylaiou I ll never settle for less #alonissos #alonisos #alonnisos #alonissosisland #athensvoice #instalifo #lifo #picoftheday #travelholic #sporades #greece #september #island #isola #grecia #isolegreche #griechenland #sommer #people #grekland #beautifuldestinations #discovergreece #traveling #trips #exploring #travelvibes #travellife #visitgreece #travelgram
//spetses// //half// ___________________________________________________ 📸 @konmav__ #instalifo #lifomag #lifogreece #photographer #photooftheday #urban #urbanphotographer #urbanstories#urbanphotography #vsco #vscocam #vscogram #vscogreece #igers_greece #ig_greece #igers #summer #urbanshoot #spetsesisland #spetses #greece #me #boy #naked #men #bearded #rocks
