Have you ever heard about the island of Skyros in Greece? ⠀ If not I would recommend you to look it up and book a trip right away 🙈✨🇬🇷 ⠀ Skyros is one of the most genuine islands I’ve ever visited in Greece. It’s not tourist at all, the people are super friendly, and here you have the best Greek food! ⠀ Did I forget to mention that there are almost no light pollution here, which makes it possible to see the Milky Way? 😉 The island is just as magical during the night as it is during the day ❤️
It's like you looking forward for something... #nevergiveup #fightfull #black #hat #fire #alternative #alternativephotography #ig_captures #ig_greece #instamood #instalife #instalifo #art #instaart #style #optimistic #powerfull #revive #imaginary #music #magic #spring #KeybladerOfLight
Live with passion_______________ #nikon #photooftheday #potraitphotography #photoshooting #photograpyhsouls #visionofpictures #potraits_ig #nikonphotography #potrait_art #redflower #visionofpictures #photocontest #photographers #challengeyourself #potrait_lover #photography #instalifo #ig_greece #ig_lesvos #athensvoice #lifo #lookmag #lookforlove #passionforlife
👍 Δεν θα μπορούσε να λείπει τσικνοσελφι απο την τσικνοπέμπτη. Και του χρόνου με υγεια! ❤️ @ekanakoudi ____________ #athensvoice #igers_greece #athens #instalifo #popagandagr #wu_greece #travel_greece #loves_athens #loves_greece #life_greece #picoftheday #potd #urban_greece #exquisite_greece #lifo #photooftheday #tv_greece #tv_europe #super_greece #visitgreece #eros_greece #in_greece #kings_shots #kings_greece
You don’t have to climb to reach your paradise. Just take some steps down
• “Man is condemned to be free; because once thrown into the world, he is responsible for everything he does. It is up to you to give [life] a meaning.” - Jean-Paul Sartre #instalifo #instagramers #athensvoice #me #boy #guy #man #itsme #hoscos #lumbersexual #hoston #boy_gr #myself #beard #menwithbeards #beardsofinstagram #vsco #mens #beardedhomo #thebeardedway #beardmen #beardstyle #outfitoftheday #art
Bye bye # MWC19 📱📲 #instalifo#travelblogger#vscocam#selfie#shotonmoment#traveltheglobe#igers#igdaily#traveler#instatravel#passionpassport#travelph#traveltheword#travelphotogragraphy#like4like#travelblog#shotoniphone#outfitoftheday#menstyle#polishboy#polska#mexico#canada#italia#nike#burton#bike#italia#yoga#garmin#namaste 🙏🙏🙏
𝘐 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳 𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘭𝘢𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴...𝘞𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 ? • • #instalifo #life_greece#vsco #vscocam #igers_greece#ig_europe#ig_greece#adidasoriginals #igersmood#instamen#igers#me #menstyle#mensfashion#photoshoot#iamtb#i#style#adidas#gentleman#urbanstyle#smile#popagandagr#urban_greece#streetphotographers#athensvoice#urbanstyle#zara
Black and white shirt Paul Poiret's inspiriration Clicked after the pre-show of the dance performance “The Thread“ Choreography by Russell Maliphant Music by Vangelis Costume editor @frainfante Ph @dimitris_mamal Model @bageorgeilias #clothes #costume #theatre #dancer #style #frainfante #dance #shirt #black #white #picoftheday #instalifo #fashion #dress #art #style #retro #men #madeinitaly #greece #menclothes #moda #handmade #urban #shooting #contemporary
I 💙 Chania ☀️☀️☀️ #crete #chania #greece #wu_greece #igshots #travelgreece #perfectview #instalifo #blue
blister in the sun* . . . #igers #ig_daily #ig_greece #instalifo #vsco #vscocam #hdr #athens #light #instadaily #ig_worldclub #vscogood #igglobalclub #instagood #perspective #ig_europe #cityscape #world_besthdr #createcommune #artofvisuals #aov #streetsdreamsmag #thedailybite #ftwotw #lighting
"It was sunsets that taught me that beauty sometimes only lasts for a couple of moments. It was sunrises that showed me that all it takes is patience to experience it all over again." -A.J. Lawless ° ° ° ° ° #travel #thelensbible #adventure #wanderaround #digitalnomad #traveltemptations #postcardsfromtheworld #travelphotography #travel_greece #travel_drops #super_photosunsets #sunsetporn #skyporn #ig_athens #ig_greece #eyeofathens #urban_greece #vintage_greece #wonderlust_greece #greecestagram #instagood #instaphoto #athensvoice #instalifo #artofvisuals #moodygrams #exploregreece #athens #greece #meetmeinathens ° ° ° ° ° Check out these pages with amazing photography content: @great.captures.greece @greece_landscapes @greektreasure @greecestyle @urban.stories.athens @reasonstovisitgreee @find_the_beauty_of_greece @loves_athens @loves_greece @greecetravelgr1 @alluring_athens @athenssecrets @athensbestpictures @in_athens @athinatora @secret_of_athens @tv_greece @super_sunset @sunset_greece
To travel is to live, and to live is to love #paris #parisfrance #tb #tbt #christmas #instalifo
No winter last forever.No spring skips it turn.... @wu_greece @natgeo @earthpix #morning#athens#sunrise#spring#sky#nature#tree#instagood#colorful#photooftheday#photography#photographer#landscape#amazing#athensvoice#ig_europa#love#wu_greece#awesome_earthpix#nationalgeographic#ig_athens##kings_greece#living_europe#all_shots#naturaleza#vscocam#instalifo#instagram#colors_of_day#alluring_greece
29 Λοιπόν!! Μια ανάσα δρόμος απο τα 30! Σοκ τεράστιο για την 19χρονη Μαρία που έτρεμε τον χρόνο, για την 29χρονη όχι τόσο... Τελικά αλλάζει ο ανθρωπος μερικές φορές, σταματάει να φοβάται, σταματάει να συμβιβάζεται και προχωράει μπροστά! Μου αρέσει πολύ η φάση της ζωής μου στην οποία με βρίσκουν τα 29..Χωρίς κανένα βάρος, χωρίς καμία στεναχώρια! Σας εύχομαι ολόψυχα τα γενέθλια όλων σας να σας βρουν τόσο ήρεμους και συνειδητοποιημένους όσο με βρήκαν τα δικά μου! Σας ευχαριστώ θερμά για όλες τις ευχές σας και την υποστήριξη σας σε κάθε μου βήμα! Σας αγαπώ ❤️ #fashionblogger #stylebows #fashion #fashionista #blogger #youtuber #vlogger #greekblogger #instalifo #greekvlogger #greekyoutuber #greekfashionblogger #brunette #thessaloniki #lookbook #wiwt #selfiegram #igersoftheday #igersgreece #igersthessaloniki #teamkormarokouklares #greece #skg #autumnstyle #plussizefashion #plussizemodel #plussizeblogger #plussize #birthdaygirl 🎈
Winter season ends with a last click📷 Ready for new spring adventures😉 #photoshooting #portrait #portraits_ig #portrait_perfection #portrait_shots #selfportait #menstyle #styleoftheday #igdaily #igers #igers_greece #instalove #instalifo #instame #instatravel #instaboy #greekguy #instaportrait #mylook #ig_europe #travel_drops #style #menfashion #menwithstyle #nature #sweden #landscapelovers
☘Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into visible ☘
Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes 🔺 ________________________________________ #mairariskstuff #style #vibes #greece #athens #drama #instagreece #instagood #instagram #instadaily #instalifo #instalife #instaphoto #friends #fun #goodvibes #memories #dramagirls #red #redhead #light #tooearly #happymoments #tbt #throwback
Oh I beg you, can I follow? By @agapialta ____________________________________ #thessaloniki #greece #ig_thessaloniki #ig_greece #vsco #vscogr #instagood #instaframe #greecegram #insta_greece #gameoftones #instalifo #ig_portrait #ig_shotz #rsa_portrait #aesthetic #lr #portrait_vision #picoftheday #photooftheday #kings_greece #naturelovers #portraitmode #portraitmood #portrait_perfection #igers #igers_greece #canongreece #naturelover_gr #placestosee
