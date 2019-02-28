View this post on Instagram

Have you ever heard about the island of Skyros in Greece? ⠀ If not I would recommend you to look it up and book a trip right away 🙈✨🇬🇷 ⠀ Skyros is one of the most genuine islands I’ve ever visited in Greece. It’s not tourist at all, the people are super friendly, and here you have the best Greek food! ⠀ Did I forget to mention that there are almost no light pollution here, which makes it possible to see the Milky Way? 😉 The island is just as magical during the night as it is during the day ❤️