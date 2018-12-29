View this post on Instagram

Table for 3 - You, me and my bag 🎒 Backpack by @grafea ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #greekfashionbloggers #greekfashion #brandambassador #influencer #greekbloggers #igersgreece #igers_greece #greekbrand #greekblogger #madeingreece #greekwoman #greekgirl #greekwomen #greekstyle #fashionblogger #instagramers_gr #instagreece #athens #greekquotes #greekpost #ig_athens #in_athens #ig_greece #visitathens #instalifo #athensvoice