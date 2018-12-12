Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
View this post on Instagram
One of the things I wanted to do ever since I was a kid.✔🕌 #κινεζακι • • _ _ _ _ _ _ #hagiasophia #name #greek #history #view #portrait #photo #photography #photooftheday #daily #instagood #instapic #instago #picoftheday #instalifo #instagram #istanbul #winter #vacation #travel #traveling #visiting
View this post on Instagram
ΜΟΝΟ Η ΒΙΡΝΑ ΔΡΑΚΟΥ ΛΕΙΠΕΙ ΑΠΟ ΑΥΤΗ ΤΗ ΛΗΨΗ! ΔΩΣΕ ΚΑΡΔΟΥΛΑ ❤️ #duomo #milano #landmark #piazzaduomo #teampixel
View this post on Instagram
🔹sleep with a dream, wake up with a hope🔹 . . . . . . . . . . #instagram #instamood #instagood #instamoments #instalifo #lifo #instalife #instacorfu #corfu #corfuisland #island #instaisland #instalikes #instafollow #instagr #instagramman #instaman #instabeard #bearded #instabearded #instageekguy #greekguy #instamoments #instaphoto #photo #instaold #oldfortress 🎈💫
View this post on Instagram
Goodbye my favourite sailor...c ya when sun is again here, how we like..! ⚓💎🛳💙 #friendshipgoals #love #blackandwhite #blackandwhitephotography #phothography #portrait #portraits_shots #portraitmood #portraitgames #portraitphotography #discoverportrait #visualcollective #visual_heaven #photomafia #peoplewatching #instalifo #folkmagazine #slavicgirls #slavicgirlsdoitbetter #prettylittleiiinspo #nothingisordinary #momentsofmine #bw_society #bw_lover #vsco #vscocam #vscogram #vscom #vibe #instamoment
View this post on Instagram
Mean angel vs kind devil. ⚡ #eyes #look #fotd #closeup #details #styleblogger #stylepost #stylegram #instalifo
View this post on Instagram
Christmas is not a season... it's a feeling 🎄🎁🎄 #skg #stories #christmasdecor #christmaslightsspectacular #christmastime #christmaslist #christmasmood #mostwonderfultimeoftheyear #instapassport #instalifo #athensvoice #ig_greece #thesaloniki #redlights #december #homeideas #night #thoughts #motivationalquotes #vacation #loading
View this post on Instagram
Όταν έχεις πάρει πτυχιο από το 2017 και κοντεύεις να ορκιστείς 2019 #becauseof#iosisland . . Η καλύτερη Δασκάλα είναι μόνο η Λαμπαρα 🎉🎊🎉 #σαςαγαπω ❤️#graduation#graduationday#11_12_2018#finally#happiness#primaryschool#teacherlife#athens#ptde#daksala#pote#with#my#beloved#ones#instalifo
View this post on Instagram
| When in Lithuania @jenny.tsl 📸🌍 • • • #travel #traveler #europe #european #photography #europephotography #travelphotography #streetphotography #traveleurope #lithuania #visiteurope #greece #wu_greece #wu_greece18 #instalifo #throwback #tb #canon #canonphotography #camera #instatravel #travelgram #traveling #ig_greece #insta_greece #ig_europe #living_europe #femmetravel
View this post on Instagram
Ho ho holy shit, It's almost Christmas 🎄 🎅#photooftheday #christmasmood #lights#instalifo
View this post on Instagram
Fountain of Apollo...💜 #france #versailles #gardens #nature #travel #athensvoice #instadaily #instalifo #love
View this post on Instagram
Don’t talk about me if you don’t know my background♠️🇮🇹 #2spstyle
View this post on Instagram
Δεν ξέρω κι εσείς αν είστε οι τύποι που κυκλοφορούν όλη μέρα με ένα καφέ όπου και αν είναι.... ζεστές καλημέρες με πολύ ανεβασμένη διάθεση σήμερα με τους υπέροχους φακούς μου από @alensa.gr !!!! Μπείτε και βρείτε υπέροχα χρώματα σε φακούς με μυωπία ή και χωρίς σε μοναδικές τιμές λοιπόν στο @alensa.gr και εντυπωσιάστε ❤️❤️❤️ #brandambassador #instalifo #fashionblogger
View this post on Instagram
I've seen seasons come and go / from winter sun to summer snow. #boy #man #garden #ginger #redhead #photoshoot #photography #sweater #spring #sunlight #sunny #instalifo #instagreece #hoscos #relaxation #style #fashion #mensfashion #winter #throwback #portrait #portraitphotography #portraitmen
View this post on Instagram
🇩🇰🇩🇰 #denmark#wu_europe #copenhagen #travel #travelblogger #rosenborg#vintage #castle #architecture #propaganda #ae_greece #landscape_captures #urban_greece #road #sky #mobilephotography #ig_great_pics #ig_greece #vscocam #vsco_greece #vsco #lifo #instalifo #athensvoice #likeforlike #oldstyle #followforfollow #follow4follow #goodmorning #pointgreek
View this post on Instagram
One thing this year has taught him is that life and experiences mean nothing if you don't have special people in your life, to share them with... . . . . . . . . . . . #friends #travelling #travel #happy #moments #smile #selfie #group #squad #barcelona #spain #barcelonalife #tourists #picoftheday #instapic #instalifo #instamaxmag
View this post on Instagram
More than Santa Claus, my sister knows when i’ve been bad and good ♥️👯♀️ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #instalifo #lifo #lifogreece #instadaily #picoftheday #photooftheday #photoshoot #instagood #igers #ig_greece #arachova #winter #trip #family #sisters #sisterhood #togetherisbetter #familygoals #happylife #happytogether #me #girl #i #travelgram #travelpost #travelphotography #traveler #fashionista #fashion #fashionblogger