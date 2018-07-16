Take me to church I'll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies I'll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife Offer me that deathless death Good God, let me give you my life [Hozier - take me to church] She is getting married and I love her! #wedding #bachelorette #sunset #chania #instalifo @lifomag #crete #sunset #instalike #like #family #friends #happy #weddingday #ig_travel #photooftheday #summer #summervibes #instacrete #greece #vsco #vscodaily #vscocam #picoftheday #love #instalove #inlove

A post shared by The Lost Account (@toushiros_flakes) on Jul 14, 2018 at 10:57am PDT