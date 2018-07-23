• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
"Just want to play wif ma toy bitch, gimme that, stop seducing me wif treats!"😎🐾 Flox | 1,5 yo | Jack Russel Terrier Fun facts for Jack Russels 🐶 -------------------------------------------------- John Russel, a priest from England (also known as "Sporting Parson") created the breed in order to have a loyal hunting companion. -back in time, they were characterized as the perfect fox hunting dogs - most of their coat is white, to distinguish them from foxes -they are jumping champions! Jack Russels can jump 5 times higher than their own height -Are you ready for a Jack Russel? these adorable dogs require several long walks during the day, so do not be tricked by their small size; you need to be also super-active person -the breed requires early and serious training! Jack Russels tend to outsmart the average dog owner! More facts will follow in future posts🤗🤗 It is definetely one of our favorite breeds!!🐕
ADOPTED Name: Charlie Gender: Male Age: Born (aprox) October 2016 Breed: Mix Weight: 30 kilos Background: Charlie used to live as a stray in the outskirts of Athens, Greece. He was very human centered and friendly, and judging from his behavior, it is likely that he wasn't born as a stray, but was abandoned sometime when he was still very young. He was spotted by a volunteer, who rescued him and brought him back to Athens. He has been in foster care ever since, living with other dogs, males and females. When rescued, he would limp a lot. Character/ Ideal home: Charlie is a very friendly and affectionate dog. He loves other dogs, he loves playing with them and is very social and sweet. When he is with dogs who love to play, he will play like a puppy, but when he is with a dog that is not in a mood to play really and wants to be left alone, Charlie will realize that after a while and just stay away. He is extremely affectionate with all humans. he loves meeting new people on the street, in the park, everywhere. He is the dog that will love his new owners since day one, and will behave as if he has known them all his life. He is very responsive to training with food - while in his first foster home, he learned to sit and lay down in one day. Charlie is also excellent with children, very friendly and tender. He is a submissive, loving and very clever dog. He can live alone and with other dogs. Although he loves to play with other dogs, he is more human centered than dog centered, and with the proper training, he will be more than happy to spend his time with his human family.
