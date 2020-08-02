• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)
Zorbas for adoption!!! 💙😍🐈🐈💖 Zorbas is looking for a home! Kitten extremely cuddly, sweet as honey, gentleman of good manners, of exceptional quality and construction is given for adoption. He found us next to the beach of Stavros in Chania. Rumor has he does the zorba dance in the evenings on the beach! Contact if you are really interested! Ο Ζορμπάς ψάχνει σπίτι! Γατούλης υπερβολικά χαδιάρης, γλυκός σαν μέλι, κύριος με καλούς τρόπους, εξαιρετικής ποιότητας και κατασκευής, με όλα τα αξεσουάρ, κομπλέ, δίνεται για υιοθεσία. Μας βρήκε δίπλα από την παραλία του Σταυρού στα Χανιά. Φήμες λένε ότι τα βράδια κατεβαίνει στην παραλία και ρίχνει ζεϊμπεκιές στην άμμο! Μόνο σοβαρές προτάσεις! #catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης #catfriends #catsofathens #open_cra_cages #tierschutzkatze #tierschutzkatzen #katzensucheneinzuhause
Halt! Who goes there? Don't pawple know this beach is rightfully mine and mine alone to enjoy? Do you get territorial about places where you get to spend much time? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🏖🐺⛔ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #essentialfoodscom #essentialsdogs #weeklyfluff #thedailywoof #dogsofinstagram #cutepetclub #lifopets #bestwoof #dogscorner #ruffpost #dogsofinstaworld #dog_features #thedogist #thecritterhaven #dogstagram #englishsetterlove #englishsettersofinstagram #englishsettercute #englishsetter #barkpost #dogsofig #dailyfluff #fluffypack #pawpack #Astypalaia #worldofcutepets #dogs_of_world #dogsoflove #dogsofheart
[erasing process error] #catsofinstagram #catstagram #catlovers #catoftheday #catworld
Σε επιφυλακή... #kisskissthepug #puglove #puglife #instapug #instapugs #pugsofinstagram #lifopets
νεύρα, πολλά νεύρα #bellathecat #bella #cat #catsofinstagram #petsofinstagram #lifopets
Βιβλία για γάτες έχετε; 🐈 📚 • • #cats #catsofinstagram #catstagram #catsofig #catsagram #rumi #alleycat #ginger #kitten #kittensofinstagram #athensvoice #petsofinstagram #catlife #catworld #9gag #gingercat #catoftheday #instalifo #smallcats #babycat #cute #fabkitty #lifopets #catmojo #catsgreece #ρούμης #catinfluencer #catmodel #mypetagency #tigerking
Beach life🌴🐾 ........................................... #dalmatian #dalmatiannation #dalmatian_pics #dalmatian_featured #dalmatianlove #dalmatianlovers #dalmatianpuppies #dalmatianoftheday #puppylife #puppyofinstagram #puppygram #dogsofinstagram #doglife #doglovers #greece #greecestagram #igers_greece #lifopets #greecetravelgr1_ #greece_moments #chalkidiki #dogoftheday #dogportrait #dalmatianworld #dalmatians_of_instagram #petsofinstagram #dogphotography #beachlife #beachvibes #summer2020