Zorbas for adoption!!! 💙😍🐈🐈💖 Zorbas is looking for a home! Kitten extremely cuddly, sweet as honey, gentleman of good manners, of exceptional quality and construction is given for adoption. He found us next to the beach of Stavros in Chania. Rumor has he does the zorba dance in the evenings on the beach! Contact if you are really interested! Ο Ζορμπάς ψάχνει σπίτι! Γατούλης υπερβολικά χαδιάρης, γλυκός σαν μέλι, κύριος με καλούς τρόπους, εξαιρετικής ποιότητας και κατασκευής, με όλα τα αξεσουάρ, κομπλέ, δίνεται για υιοθεσία. Μας βρήκε δίπλα από την παραλία του Σταυρού στα Χανιά. Φήμες λένε ότι τα βράδια κατεβαίνει στην παραλία και ρίχνει ζεϊμπεκιές στην άμμο! Μόνο σοβαρές προτάσεις!