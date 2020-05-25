View this post on Instagram

- μ´αγαπας μπαμπά? -σε αγαπώ ως το φεγγάρι κι ακόμα παραπέρα -Κι εγώ!!!!!! -Do u love me dad? - I love u to the moon and back! -me too!!! #spotcanecorso #canecorso #canecorsolove #canecorsoofinstagram #canecorsolife #lifopets #dogsofinstagram #purelove #myprince @nkoklas