Wesley "If in your sleep you dream that you see a blonde person, this means that there will be happiness in your life and success in business and in all your affairs. If a girl dreams of a blonde person, it means prosperous union in marriage. If a young woman dreams that she has turned into a blonde, it forebodes great happiness because she will meet the man who will make her happy and she will have a happy family. If a dark man dreams that he has turned blonde, it means that he will have great support and success in business and social affairs. If you see snow it means hapiness and fulfillment" Could it be that it's time you see both of this in me, not in your sleep but with eyes wide open? I am a dream anyway. The books say that I will bring you longevity, good luck, love, happiness and endless purring! Now did you know that? My eyes can not see due to a street accident i had made a long way surviving. One thing is certain, I will change your life!