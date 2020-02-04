• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Are Thursdays the new Mondays? #lifopets

A post shared by @ thomasshelbycatversion on

 

View this post on Instagram

➡️ Ben in "LEAVE ME ALONE" mood 💤🐕#benthedog #lazydog #sleepydoggo#sunnywinterday #lovemydog #lifopets

A post shared by Hara Benardi (@hara.ben) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 