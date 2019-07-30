View this post on Instagram

What the hell mom? I hate you stupid hooman 🤬 what the heck is this little piece of shit that you brought to MY home? 🤬🤬🤬 Get rid of it immediately. I don't want a sister, especially if it is a stupid cat 🤯🤯🤯 . . . #ilovemyboxer #boxer #boxers #boxerdog #boxerdogs #adorable #cute #dog #pet #boxerclub #boxeraddict #iloveboxers #boxersofinstagram #boxerlife #boxerpix #boxerlove #boxerworld #boxergram #whiteboxer #whiteboxerdog #whiteboxersofinstagram #whiteboxers #boxersunlimited #boxer_feature #theboxerworld #boxersofpetsagram #scppfeatures #lifopets #boxerdogcentral #boxerplanet