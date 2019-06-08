• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
View this post on Instagram
• Stop thinking so much at night • ______________________________________________________ #thoughts #nightout #not #itsme #lifo #living #lifopets #inked #tattoo #man #greek #hoston #ig_dogs #doberman #outfitoftheday #doberman #fitnessmotivation #healthylifestyle #healthyliving #nobodyshame #loveyourself #embraceyourbody #picoftheday #bestoftheday #quotesoftheday
View this post on Instagram
With my beloved cousin Ramses, the best Afghan Hound outside Afghanistan! Nice hair man! A bit out of fashion though... #afghanhound #dogcousins #stinplatirihneistamalia #fridasmartgirl #doglife #doggylife #dog #dogs #schnauzer #minischnauzer #miniatureschnauzer #schnauzerpuppy #schnauzerlove #schnauzermini #schnauzers #schnauzersofinstagram #instagram #weeklyfluff #lifopets #dogsofinstagram #pet #dog #dogs #petstagram #instadog #instagramdogs #dogoftheday
View this post on Instagram
Want something dude?😼 ______________________________________ #catphoto #catstagram #catsofinstagram #catlovers #catlife #cats_of_world #petstagram #petsofinstagram #pets #cats #cat #instapets #igdaily #instagood #instalifo #lifopets #meowbox #meow #topcatsclub #dailycats #dailycaptures #igers #igdaily #ig_europe #igrecommend #ig_photography #ig_greece #athensvoice #athensvibe #lovecats #bestmeow
View this post on Instagram
Sunset selfie. Ετσι, επειδη ειμαστε ωραιοι γκομενοι 😎🐕🐾 ____________________________ #team_Lambis #the_ear #Mousousounis #patsafouris #dudeswithdogs #rescuedog #rescuedhuman #rescuedogsofinstagram #lifopets #just_the_two_of_us #dogsofinstagram #happy_pet #happy_dog #straydogsofinstagram #single #dog_dad #unconditionallove #upgrade_your_life #openyourheart #adopt_a_stray #adoptdontshop #my_world_in_motion #think_out_of_the_box #far_is_never_far_enough #bethebestyoucan #greek_global_nomad
View this post on Instagram
#puglover#pugworld#pugowner#greece #romeo #dogsofinstagram#mops#puginsta#instapug#pug #puglover #family#lifopets#bestdog#cute#beautifuleyes#greekpug#pugworld #pugmania#pugloversclub#doglover#lovemydog#puginstalovers#happypug#pugnation#love#wearebetterwithpets#paw#eyes#happy#dogs#chiccogreece
View this post on Instagram
Dalia and zouboulia 2 months old! #foradoption #kittensofinstagram #petsofinstagram #lifopets #fosterkitties
View this post on Instagram
Find surfie 🐕 #lifopets #shootaesthetics #surfiethedog #somewheremagazine #instalifo #dogsofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#lifopets #fargothecat #catstagram #catsofinstagram #cats_of_instworld #catslovers #catsloversworld
View this post on Instagram
Strike a pose 🌟 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #dogoftheday #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #goldenretrieversofinstagram #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldensofinstagram #cute #picoftheday #dogsofinsta #doglife #golden #greece #travel #welovegoldens #goldens_glee #retrieversgram #naturephotography #nature #naturelover #goldengram #goldenoftheday #gloriouspaws #instadog #dogs_of_instagram #instagramdogs #retriever #lifopets #model #dog #lifomag
View this post on Instagram
Πατουσάκια για φάγωμα 🙈😻______________________________ #catsofinstagram #instagreece #catlovers #catsandgreece #meow #catstagram #beautiful #ig_greece #athensvoice #lifopets #beauty #purrfect #pet #instalifo #catstagram #cat #catsofgreece #ig_greece #purr #purrfect #catphoto #instacat #nature_cuties #littlepaws
View this post on Instagram
#gatsbythecavalier #cavalier #ckcs #cavalierkingcharlespuppy #dog #dogoftheday #dogstagram #cavaliercommunity #excellent_dogs #puppy #cavalierkingcharlesofinstagram #lifopets #greekdogs #cavworld #dogphotography #petphotography #cavlife #dogsofinstagram #greece #cavaliersdoingthings #cavalierpuppy #beach #beachdog #bowtie #dogfluencer
View this post on Instagram
Follow the light #Bela #sun #myblackcat #catsofinstagram #window #cats #light #pets #mybuddies #mycat #lifopets
View this post on Instagram
1st summer day: getting wasted with Aperol #dogslife ____ #dogs #dog #instadog #dogsofinstagram #funnydog #dogstagram #instadogs #instadogs #blackandwhitedog #lifopets #athens #skilos #athens_ig #instalifo #doglover #athensvoice #igers_greece #ig_greece #igdaily #dogoftheday #picoftheday #aperolspritz #aperolspritz🍹
View this post on Instagram
#greekstraycats #greekstray #adoptastray #athenscats #adoptastraycat #catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης #catfriends #open_cra_cages ΤΡΙΑΝΤΑΦΥΛΛΕΝΗ – Cat Rescue Athens -English follows- Όσοι με βλέπετε τώρα και θυμάστε την εικόνα μου θα σκεφτείτε πως ξαναβρήκα τον παλιό καλό εαυτό μου. Τον όμορφο, υγιή, δυνατότερο εαυτό μου, αυτόν που ήμουν πριν την περιπέτειά μου. θα σκέφτεστε πώς τίποτα δε θυμίζει πια τον παλιά μου εικόνα, εκείνη που είχα όταν με βρήκαν στο δρόμο. Ίσως αυτή η εικόνα που έχω τώρα να με βοηθήσει να βρω και ένα σπίτι γιατί είναι σίγουρα πιο ευχάριστη στα μάτια. Και εγώ είμαι σίγουρα πιο ευτυχισμένη πια. Η ιστορία: https://www.facebook.com/CatRescueAthens/photos/a.1977097725933520/1977088052601154/?type=3&theater TRIANTAFΙLLENI – Cat rescue Athens All you people that see me now and remember my image you probably think that I found my old good self. The beautiful, healthy, stronger self than what I used to be, before my adventure. You probably think that nothing echos back to my previous appearance, the one I had when they found me on the street. Maybe my current look will help me find a home since I’ now definitely more pleasant to look at. And I am definitely happier now. Her story: https://www.facebook.com/CatRescueAthens/photos/a.1977097725933520/1977088052601154/?type=3&theater Αν ενδιαφέρεστε να υιοθετήσετε παρακαλούμε στείλτε sms: 6955589216 ή μήνυμα στην σελίδα μας. If you would like to adopt please text at 6955589216 or send your request at: https://www.facebook.com/CatRescueAthens ΥΙΟΘΕΤΗΣΕ ΥΠΕΥΘΥΝΑ https://www.facebook.com/notes/cat-rescue-athens-γατοδράση-αθήνας/υιοθετησε-υπευθυνα/1745196489123646/ Η ομάδα μας έχει ανάγκη από υπεύθυνα σπίτια φιλοξενίας, για πληροφορίες στείλτε μήνυμα στη σελίδα. Cat Rescue Αthens Αρ. Μητρώου Πρωτοδικείου Αθηνών: 31663 Ο στόχος μας είναι ξεκάθαρος: ~ Μέχρι και η τελευταία γάτα να έχει αγαπηθεί~
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
If you are looking for a cuddly, tender kitty, then look no further! Dianna is your kitty! If on the other hand you are looking for a playful, curious kitty that likes to explore, then again, Dianna is for you! You see, Dianna is a kitty with big personality and full of life, she can be affectionate but also very active and very friendly with everyone!If you want that amazing cat in your life, Dianna will be happy to be part of it! Dianna was born around March fo 2019. She will be given for adoption to live exclusively indoors, in the Attica region, neutered or on condition that she will be neutered at the appropriate age. Her new guardian will be required to cover the cost of microchipping her. Contact tel. number +306936631269. #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
“Dogs are great. Bad dogs, if you can really call them that, are perhaps the greatest of them all.” -John Grogan . . . . #lifopets #whiteboxer #boxerdog #boxersofinstagram #boxerdogs #boxer #boxerdogcentral #whiteboxersofinstagram #boxerdogsofinstagram #whiteboxers #boxerdogfans #boxerdogsrule #boxergram #boxerdogofinstagram #boxerlove #boxerdogoftheday #boxers #boxerdoglover #dogsofinstagram #boxerdogs_ig #boxerpuppy #boxerdogsaregreat #boxeraddict #dog #whiteboxerdog #boxerdogz #whiteboxerpuppy #boxersofig #boxerlover #dogs