View this post on Instagram

With my beloved cousin Ramses, the best Afghan Hound outside Afghanistan! Nice hair man! A bit out of fashion though... #afghanhound #dogcousins #stinplatirihneistamalia #fridasmartgirl #doglife #doggylife #dog #dogs #schnauzer #minischnauzer #miniatureschnauzer #schnauzerpuppy #schnauzerlove #schnauzermini #schnauzers #schnauzersofinstagram #instagram #weeklyfluff #lifopets #dogsofinstagram #pet #dog #dogs #petstagram #instadog #instagramdogs #dogoftheday