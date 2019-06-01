View this post on Instagram

ΝTONAT – Cat Rescue Athens -scroll for english- Ο Ντόνατ γεννήθηκε σε αποικία που φροντίζουμε. Ένα μικρό θέμα υγείας μας έκανε να τον φιλοξενήσουμε για λίγες μέρες μέχρι να ολοκληρωθεί η αγωγή και ο υπέροχος χαρακτήρας του μας έκανε να αποφασίσουμε να του δώσουμε μια ευκαιρία να βρει το παντοτινό του σπίτι. Γεννημένος τον Απρίλιο του 2018. DONUT – Cat Rescue Athens Donut was born in a colony that we take care. A temporary health issue brought him to a foster home of ours and we got to know him better for as long as he was under treatment. His tender and sweet personality made us decide to give him a chance for a forever home, Born April 2018. Αν ενδιαφέρεστε να υιοθετήσετε παρακαλούμε στείλτε sms: 6955589216 ή μήνυμα στην σελίδα μας. If you would like to adopt please text at 6955589216 or send your request at: https://www.facebook.com/CatRescueAthens ΥΙΟΘΕΤΗΣΕ ΥΠΕΥΘΥΝΑ https://www.facebook.com/notes/cat-rescue-athens-γατοδράση-αθήνας/υιοθετησε-υπευθυνα/1745196489123646/ Η ομάδα μας έχει ανάγκη από υπεύθυνα σπίτια φιλοξενίας, για πληροφορίες στείλτε μήνυμα στη σελίδα. Cat Rescue Αthens Αρ. Μητρώου Πρωτοδικείου Αθηνών: 31663 Ο στόχος μας είναι ξεκάθαρος: ~ Μέχρι και η τελευταία γάτα να έχει αγαπηθεί ~