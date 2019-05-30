View this post on Instagram

Cleo is this buttery kitten we all wish to have. She is a piece of heaven in our eyes and hands. She is going to be loved so much, for her beauty but also for her wonderful character. She lies down and surrenders to human touch and cuddles, peaceful, gentle, velvety. We feel very lucky having met this unique creature and so we are looking the best possible family for her! She is the ideal company for a family who wants a low profile cat who has a big mood for cuddles. She has to be an indoor cat. She will be given for adoption sterilized, dewormed and vaccinated. The new parent is responsible for the microchip cost Τel. 6988984135 #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram