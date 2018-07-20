• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifokitchen στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
Το κεικ της Παρασκευής είναι εδώ και έχει γεύση μπανάνα 🍌 Συνταγη :250γρ αλευρι που φουσκώνει μόνο του ~150γρ βούτυρο ~200γρ ζάχαρη ~1αυγο ~1φλ γαλα ~1μπανανα λιωμένη ~1μπανανα κομμένη την μέση •γλασο :3κ.σ ζάχαρη αχνη 2κ.σ γαλα 3-4 καρυδια για την διακόσμηση Με έναν αυγοδαρτη χτυπάμε την ζάχαρη με το αυγο .Στην συνεχεια ρίχνουμε μέσα το βούτυρο που έχουμε λιώσει στα μικροκυμάτων την λιωμένη μπανανα το γαλα και στο τέλος το αλευρι .Τοποθετουμε την ζύμη μας σε φόρμα μακρόστενη και βαζουμε την κομμένη μπανανα μας την μια απέναντι από την άλλη (βλέπε στη φωτο )Ψηνουμε για 40λεπτα .Αφου κρυώσει το κεικ μας ρίχνουμε το γλασο μας και τα καρυδια !! Καλη σας απόλαυση 😋😋☺️ #cake #cakebanana #foodie #food52 #greekfood #photooftheday #tasty #taste #myrecipe #myfood #mykitchen #lifokitchen #athensfood #yummy #ellada #food_glooby #cookingnetwork #olivemagazine #instafood #instafoodie #
I baked these Fruit biscuits the other day. These are buttery and melt in your mouth delicious😊 And the recipe is so simple, that anyone can bake these with ease😊 These cookies taste blissful with a cup of Masala Chai😍 Recipe- Mix 1 cup All purpose flour, 2 tbsp corn flour, 1/2 cup candied fruit and 1/4 tsp ground Cardamom powder. Separately beat 1/2 cup softened butter, 1/3 cup caster sugar and 1/2 tsp. Vanilla essence. Sift the dry ingredients in the wet and fold gently. Form a soft dough and roll in a log and refrigerate for an hour. Cut into cookies and bake on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet for 20-25 minutes at 180/350.
Οι χθεσινοι μου θησαυροι της λαϊκης, μεταξυ αλλων ηταν οι #κολοκυθοανθοί, εμεις τα λεμε και #κολοκυθοκορφάδες, αλλα οπως σωστα με διορθωσε η αγαπημενη @fanikoutava, στη Μεσσηνια κ γενικοτερα, οι κολοκυθοκορφαδες ειναι οι βλαστοι, οι κορυφες της κολοκυθιας και οχι τα λουλουδια, μιας κ τα λουλουδια δεν βρισκονται στην κορυφη της αλλωστε. Οι κορφαδες φτιαχνουν κ αυτες ενα σωρο φαγητα, οπως κ τα λουλουδια. Εμεις στο σπιτι μας δν τα φτιαχναμε ποτε. Τα δοκιμασα, τα λελουδα, πριν λιγα χρονια απο Καρδιτσιωτισα 🔝 νοικοκυρα αναμεσα στα γεμιστα της. Τρελαθηκα!!!! Τι νοστιμια ηταν αυτη? Εε τα υιοθετησα σαν ιδεα. Δεν ηθελα κ πολυ αλλωστε! Μιας κ χθες η δικη μας 🔝 νοικοκυρα ανελαβε τα γεμιστα, εγω εφτιαξα για απογευματινοβραδυνο τους θησαυρους μου. Επειδη τους αγορασα μεν ανοιχτους κ μεχρι να παω σπιτι εκλεισαν, τους εβαλα σε λεκανη με κρυο νερο κ παγο για κανα 2ωρο. Φουσκωσαν & ανοιξαν, ετσι και πλυθηκαν κ ηταν ευκολο να τους γεμισω. Αφαιρεσα κ τους στημονες γτ πικριζουν. Με 1/4 φετα Τραχειάς, 200γρ ανθότυρο Τραχειάς, 4 μικρα κολοκυθακια τριμμενα, 1 κρεμμυδακι φρεσκο, 1 κλωναρι φρεσκο δυοσμο, αλατι, πιπερι, 2 κ.σ γιαουρτι, 2 ντοματες τριμμενες στον τριφτη, 1 φλ.καφε ελαιολαδο & 15' απο τον χρονο μου, γεμισα ενα μικρο ταψακι κ το εψησα για 40' στους 180. Στα μισα τα αναποδογυρισα με προσοχη και στο τελος εσβησα τον φουρνο κ αφησα μεσα για αλλα 15', αρκετο διαστημα να καθαρισω παγκο κ εργαλεια κ να ετοιμασω την συνοδευτικη κρεμα τους με 2 μολις υλικα. Ανακατεψα 1 φλυτζ.τσαγιου γιαουρτι με 2 κ.σ τυρι κρεμα. Η διαδικασια στα stories, αν δν την ειδες, πηγαινε δες την να τα φτιαξεις κ εσυ τα λελουδα σου και καλοφαγωτα! . . . #Foodexperience #Greekfood #homemade #Beachfood #inthekitchn #Fingerfood #eattheworld #Meze #mezes #greecestagram #Greekgastronomy #foodie #Greekrecipes #greekcuisine #zucchini #flowers #zucchiniflowers #cheese #feta #yogurt #food #summeringreece #mysummer #onmytable #feedfeed #lifeandthyme #lifokitchen
When turning the oven on feels like entering the fiery gates of hell but you do it anyway because marble cake. . . . #mylittleexpatkitchen #heresmyfood #lifeandthyme #ontheblog #foodphotography #beautifulcuisines #eattheworld #foodandwine #imsomartha #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #foodblogger #huffposttaste #f52grams #worldchocolateday #marblecake #cake #κέικ #μαρμπρέ #lifokitchen #gloobyfood #buzzfeast #thekitchn #tastingtable #foodstyling #inseasonnow #foodstagram #ngtfood #thebakefeed #ngtuk #howisummer
#Gion Black Ramen . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #wheninjapan#japantravels#japanesefoods#japanesecuisine#foodscape#simplisticfood #culturetripfood#mycommontable #foodiesfeed#foodie_features #howiholiday #foodisculture #culinarybackstreets#passionfoodtag #lapasta_repost #lifokitchen #foodloftit#fravorites#foodculture #followoftheday #foodandtravel #f52food #nourishingtraditions #foodsforthought #ramenlover #japaneseramen#kyototrip #kyototravel ___________________________
Vegan Pizza (yes, me, vegan pizza) with ember roasted aubergine, almond ricotta & sumac @flourandash 🍕🍕🍕 Super tasty and I can't argue with the lightness of sourdough! . . . #bristol #bristoluk #bristolfood #bristolfoodie #bristolfoodpic #instafoodpic #instafoodie #foodstagram #italianfood #pizza #sourdoughpizza #veganpizza #aubergine #almondricotta #sumac #eatlovelive #lifokitchen
Το παγωτό μου για το ΣΚ!😊 Η αλήθεια είναι ότι το ποιοτικό παγωτό προσφέρεται λιτά χωρίς περικοκλάδες! Το συγκεκριμένο το συνδύασα με το μωσαϊκό μου, γιατι όλοι αγαπάμε σοκολάτα, αν και επάξια μπορεί να σταθεί και μόνο του!! Όσο χρειάζεται δλδ μέχρι να το εξαφανίσουμε......κάτι δευτερόλεπτα!!! Βανίλια Μαδαγασκάρης λοιπόν με μέλι ελάτου (όχι ζάχαρη 😉)!!! . . #foodphotography #foodstyling #summerrecipes #icecream #lifokitchen #sweetcuisines #foodstagram #inmykitchen #livethelittlethings #momlovestocook #nosugar #honey
Μέσα στη ζέστη του καλοκαιριού ένα κομμάτι κρύας τάρτας snickers είναι ο, τι πρέπει. Θα τη βρειτε στην Κατηγορία Γλυκά στο www.cookingtherapy.gr. Καλή σας απόλαυση! #tarte #chocolate #snickers #peanut #caramel #peanutbutter #foodblogger #foodieofinstagram #foodlover #foodblog #foodnetwork #f52grams #f52food #insta_greece #instagreece #instafoodie #instakitchen #mykitchen #cooking #lifomag #lifokitchen #foodnetwork #homemade #oreo #athebsvoice #sweets @queengr #pastry
Teriyaki Salmon with sautéed Zucchini, Hot Red Pepper & Spinach 🌶️ #thisislunch 😉😋 . . #lunchtime #lunchisserved #lunch #salmon #fish #teriyaki #veggies #spinach #eatyourveggies #healthy #healthyeating #healthyeats #spicy #foodiegram #foodiesofinstagram #greekfoodie #eattherainbow #onmytable #inmykitchen #onthetable #greek #greekfoodblogger #fresh #lifokitchen #show_me_your_food #instadaily #healthyfooshare #thehealthycookblog
Guess what! Chocolate mousse cake 😍 Sticky, warm, chocolatey. ________________________________________ #chocolate #mousse #cakesofinstagram #huffposttaste #lifokitchen #yum #cake #lifeandthyme #foodfeed #sweettooth #eattheworld #choco #cakes #baking #bakery #thebakefeed @thebakefeed #buzzfeast #nomnom #recipes
Creamy tomato risotto with basil, grilled cherry tomatoes and feta cheese. 🍅🍅🍅 Since I feel influenced by Mediterranean cuisine with Greek-Italian texture and flavours, today I will suggest a wonderful creamy tomato rice flavored with basil. A creamy tomato-risotto for accuracy, as I really like to combine Greek "tomatorice" with the technique of an Italian risotto. I also suggest you to do some extra work and bake some cherry tomatoes on the grill. They will offer many extra sweet and tasty points to our food. Don't forget to garnish with feta cheese. Amazing combination! For recipe 👉www.delightfularea.com (Link in bio) 🆕🇬🇧Now there is also an english version! #tomato #tomatorisotto #fetacheese #risotto #basil #cherrytomatoes #summerfood #greekcuisine #cooking #foodblogger #lifokitchen #foodphotography #foodinsta #foodstyling #delicious #delightfularea
Χαιρετώ μετά από κάτι αιώνες που έχω να ανεβάσω😓😜 Επέστρεψα με ένα γλυκάκι που είχα βάλει στο μάτι εδώ και λίγο καιρό...οπότε here it is: cheesecake Oreo❣ ⏪Σύρε αριστερά για βιντεάκι φιλαράκι ⏪ Και επειδή δεν φαίνεται καλά τι έχω βάλει στην κρέμα (σιγά σιγά θα βελτιώνονται και τα βιντεάκια )θα σου τα πω τώρα: 2 cream cheese (200g)(εγώ έβαλα του τύπου philadelphia light- το σώμα μας μάρανε-) 1/4 κούπας ζάχαρη λευκή 1 βανίλια Το εσωτερικό των Oreo (χρησιμοποίησα 25 oreos) 3/4 κούπας γάλα ζεσταμένο Σχεδόν 1 κτσ ζελατίνη σκόνη που διέλυσα σε παγωμένο νερό *την ζελατίνη αφού την αφήσεις 5 λεπτάκια γίνεται στερεή γιατί απορροφά το νερό.Πριν την ρίξεις στην κατσαρόλα βάλτη στο ζεστό γάλα για να λιώσει και μετά στην κατσαρόλα. Εκτέλεση απλή: τα προσθέτεις όλα στην κατσαρόλα και ανακατεύεις συνεχώς μέχρι να βγάλει φουσκαλίτσες η κρέμα. • Hi!👋🏼 I didn't post that frequently lastly but now i'm back with this sweet treasure! Oreo cheesecake❣ ⏪Swipe left for the video⏪ I will write down what you have to do to make the cream because you will probably be not able to understand (I will improve my editing skills from now on). 2 cream cheese (200 g) 1/4 cup sugar 1 vanilla The white part of oreos(I used 25 oreos) 3/4 cup milk warmed About 1 tbs gelatin (I dissolved it in cold water.If you let it for 5' it gets solid.Then,to use it,you have to dissolve it again in the warm milk.) In a pan add all the ingredients and stir constantly until bubbles show up. 🎵: Christopher- Told you so #mykitchensnaps #foodblog #foodblogger #greece #greekcuisine #greekcooking #greekfood #greekfoodblogger #lifokitchen #f52 #f52grams #gloobyfoods #cookingnetwork #cheesecake #creamcheese #oreo #oreocheesecake #dessert
Αγαπημένο T Bone απο το αγαπημένο @sasis_sizzlendrizzle , super γευστικό και χορταστικό! Καλή σας όρεξη! Favorite T Bone from lovely @sasis_sizzlendrizzle, super delicious and tasty! Bon appetit! . . . . #tbone #tbonesteak #steak #food #foodporn #foodpic #foodphotography #foodoftheday #potatoes #foodblogger #foodblog #picoftheday #foodlover #athensfood #foodofathens #lifokitchen #athensvoice
#TGIF Happy Friday to all of you my friends 😁😁 Enjoy this beautiful sunny day with a huge stack of pancakes ❤❤ Easy and quick to make and so delicious!! To a blender put: °65gr oats °20gr coconut shreds °cinammon and mix well. Then add °1ripe medium banana °2 eggs and mix again. Cook in medium heat on the one side and before flipping put some blueberries and mini choco chips. Top with maple syrop, more blueberries, some 🍌 and a pinch of pb! Enjoy 😘 . . #featnessgr #breakfastgoals #breakfast #pancakes #blueberries #protein #fitfood #f52grams #fitfam #cleaneats #healthyeating #nutrition #fuelyourbody #eattherainbow #lifokitchen #feedfeed #gloobyfood #foodpics #eeeeats #foodblogfeed #foodie_features #thrivemags #plantbased #healthyanddelicious #foodstyling #foodphotography #foodblogger #breakfastlover #instabreakfast @instagram @beautifulcuisines
Goodmorning 🙂, here is a sneak peak of my recipe with @oldelpaso Visiting the studio of @alexpapandreou on Monday and meeting both this very talented chef, his crew and our wonderful mentor @gabnikolaidis could not but be inspiring. I’ve made a refreshing mango&chicken salad using old El Paso garlic and paprika seasoning, I also turned some of my tortillas into crunchy chips so that I can dip them in the delicious avocado spread of Alexandros. The products of old El Paso are so versatile to use, you can put together a feast in a breeeze. A summer feast with delicious, no fuss dishes. Have you met my fellow insta foodies yet? Check them out: @the_garlicmother @puremomentum @healthynutritiouslife @pandoraskitchen.gr @ohmydeerblog stay put for the video! Coming soon 😘😘 #eatyourselfgreek #oldelpaso #eatyourselfmexican #mcblogawards #mcblogawards2018 #marieclaire @marieclairegreece