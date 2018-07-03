Here in Greece when we want to give emphasis on the good flavor of a food we say “Mother is eating and doesn’t give to her child”. This ice cream is quite the case, since almost 15 years ago I have found my mother secretly eating on the kitchen ice cream after serving a small scoop to each of us. In other words: my mother doesn’t share ice cream. Also, a great opportunity for an entry to the quick challenge of my lovely @thebiteshot , always an inspiration! #biteshotfrozen #livethelittlethings #mycommontable #dessert #icecream #foodandwine #f52grams #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #foodstylist #verilymoment #theartofslowliving #onthetable #lifeandthyme #beautifulcuisines #provenciallife @foodblogfeed #foodblogfeed #thatauthenticfeeling #nirvana #gatheringslikethese #rslove #buzzfeedfood #lifokitchen #theartofslowliving #simplepleasures #huffposttaste #eattheworld #hautecuisines #foodblog #tetisflakes

A post shared by Teti's flakes (@tetisflakes) on Jun 19, 2018 at 12:34pm PDT