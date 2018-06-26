Mondays are the start of a bright new week, right?! Right?! I guess a weekend well spent brings a week of content and Monday is the start of it. Whatever, I’m still dreaming of pizza 🍕💭 this one is from Stoke Newington’s L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, brought from Naples to London and apparently the best pizza in town. I can definitely confirm it is worth the trip! They only offer two different flavours, basic but delicious with fresh ingredients, plus a few dessert options (guess what one of them is nutella pizza!!!!) and they have a garden perfect for those warm summer days! ☀️ so cheers to Mondays, may they bring us closer to the following weekend 🙈 . . . #totastemaker #eeeeeats #londonfood #pizzalover #lifokitchen #londonfoodaddict #londonfoodie #buzzfeedfood #timeoutlondon

A post shared by Ioanna 🧜‍♀️ (@ioanna_la) on Jun 11, 2018 at 3:49pm PDT