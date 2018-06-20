• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifokitchen στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
Wrap your fish in baking paper with some olive oil, lemon and oregano. Simple tastes are always the best :) Recipe @kitchenhabits #dorado #fish #oliveoil #lemon #oregano #spinach #greens #health #healthyfood #summerfood #bakingpaper #bake #baking #protein #onthetable #recipes #simpletaste #healthyrecipes
Dinner party ho ho ho #leafvegetable #greensalad #caper #tomatoe #lime #avocado #oliveoil #goatcheese #asparagus #carrots #vegetarianfood #vegetarian #loveyou #missyou #vegetarians #dontworrybehappy #instalovers_gr #instalifo #lifokitchen #salad #dinner #healthyfood #onlyforme #eatlikeme #photoofday #foodporn #foodlove #foodpics #foodpost #foodphoto
Μια ακόμη ιδέα για παιδικό κέρασμα!Oreo Pops!Χρειάζεστε μόνο μπισκότα γεμιστά, ξυλάκια ,κουβερτούρα και φαντασία!Η συνταγή σε λίγες μέρες... #oreo #cakepops #oreopops #birthday #birthdaytreat #instapic #instakitchen #lifomag #lifokitchen #chocolate #ganache #f52food #f52grams #athensvoice #foodblogger #pastryblogger #foodporn #foodlover
Μια ιδέα από κάτι που λαχταρούσα να φάω εδώ και μήνες! Ογκραντέν είναι, αλλά σουφλέ το λέμε εμείς γιατί ετσι μας το μάθανε. Τι να κάνουμε τώρα? ________________________________________ #pastaporn #pasta #ovenbakedpasta #augratin #heresmyfood #foodforthought_chrysavgi #foodprnshare #foodgawker #foodstagram #foodbeast #huffposttaste #feedfeed #f52grams #buzzfeedfood #kitchentable #tastespotting #tastessogood #eater #beautifulcuisines #instayum #foodporn #foodgasm #foodgawker #yummyfood #gloobyfood #forkyeah #saveurmag #lifokitchen #cookit #onthetable #cheeselover
Mini waffles with white and dark chocolate and vanilla and chocolate ice cream topped with delicious biscuit flakes. 🍫🍧 . . . . . . . #lifokitchen #foodpics #foodpic #foodlover #foodphotography #dailypic #picoftheday #instafood #foodblogger #tastespotting #yahoofood #buzzfeast #yummyinmytummy #foodnetwork #foodgasm #greekfoodblogger #instagood #yum #foodblogger #gloobyfood #foodie #f52grams #foodporn #foodiegram #dailyfoodfeed #eatingfortheinsta #eater #comfortfood #dessert #cyprus
Πατάτες με λουκάνικο και χαλούμι γιαχνί 🌿🍅 Βρείτε τη συνταγή στο σύνδεσμο στο προφίλ μου. #sausage#potato#halloumi#halloumicheese#sauce#tomatosauce#food#foods#foodie#foodiegram#foodporn#foodpost#foodstagram#insta#instafood#instagood#instalike#instafollow#follow#followme#athens#greece#lifokitchen#greekfood
Homemade #bagel 😍 Αναρωτιέμαι εάν θέλετε την συνταγή για bagel ολικής. Εάν ναι, ψηφίστε στο poll στα Insta Stories και θα την ετοιμάσω σύντομα. Γιατί εγώ δεν σας χαλάω χατήρι! 😎 . Would you like the recipe for homemade whole wheat bagels? Go to IG Stories and vote. 😉 . #homemade #bagels #baking #bakingday #greekfoodblogger #ig_greece #igfood #instadaily #yummy #poll #foodiesofinstagram #foodiegram #foodshare #livethelittlethings #photooftheday #snack #healthyeating #healthysnacks #lifokitchen #dough #thehealthycookblog #instafoodie
When it still tuesday but I am dreaming of the #weekend and more #churros #churrosconchocolate #churroslovers #streetchurros #food #foodporn #foodphotography #foodgasm #foodie #yummy #travel #lifokitchen #bruxelles #brussels #igersbrussels #topbrusselsphoto #visitbrussels #travelling #seemybrussels #bxl #chocolate #chocolatelover
Il tempo a Milano fa le bizze ma l'estate ormai è alle porte. E che estate sarebbe senza uno dei piatti più emblematici della cucina estiva? L' imam baildì con melanzane e cipolle in abbondanza è un must!!!!😋😋😋😋 Βρεχει στο Μιλανο αλλα το καλοκαίρι φτάνει. Το ημερολόγιο μιλάει καθαρά. Και καλοκαιρι χωρις ιμαμ μπαιλντι τι καλοκαιρι ειναι;😁😁😁 #ιμαμμπαιλντι #μελιτζανες #καλοκαιρι #imambaildi #melanzane #estate #cucinagreca #mangiaregreco #ricettetipiche #greekfood #vegetarian #healthyfood #eggplant #don_in_cucina #summerfood #onmytable #lifokitchen #instafood #foodbloggers #f52grams #huffposttaste #ig_greece #ig_italia #bbcgoodfood
(Γιουβέτσι!) There's a link in my profile for this Greek favorite beef stew with orzo pasta. The pasta gets baked with the aromatic tomato sauce from the stew and absorbs ALL the flavor! . . #greek #mediterranean #beef #traditional #stew #pasta #recipe #dinner #buzzfeast #f52grams #eattheworld #huffposttaste #thebakefeed #hauteigram #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #grubzone #hautecuisines #thehungrybites #Thehub_food #saveur #greatist @food_glooby #lifokitchen
My loquat cake is now on the blog! It’s buttery, fluffy, moist and crunchy from the added semolina and almonds, it’s aromatic from the orange and rosewater, and of course full of loquat flavor. Don’t mean to oversell it (not my style anyway), but it is one of the best cakes with fruit I’ve ever made or eaten. It is my dream cake, and hopefully yours too! Find the recipe in both Greek & English via the link in my profile, or swipe up in my stories. #loquatcake #ontheblog #loquats #cake #μούσμουλα #κέικ #inseasonnow #greekfood . . . #mylittleexpatkitchen #heresmyfood #lifeandthyme #beautifulcuisines #eattheworld #foodandwine #imsomartha #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #foodblogger #huffposttaste #EEEEEATS #f52grams #greek #greekcuisine #greekcooking #lifokitchen #buzzfeast #thekitchn #tastingtable #foodstagram #ngtfood #thebakefeed
Αν και δεν ειμαι υπερ του "ψωμι για τοστ", το κλαμπ σαντουιτς ειναι πεντανοστιμο (οπως φαινεται δεν ειμαι υπερ και της τηγανιτης πατατας😂)!!! Ειμαι ομως φανατικος οπαδος της μπυρας, γιαυτο και το συνοδευσα με μια παγωμενη μπυριτσα❣️#lifokitchen #instafood #instalunch #cooking #inthekitchen #foodlover #cooklover #eatclean #eathealthy #clubsandwich #goudacheese #tomatoe #turkey
Broccoli sorbet with lemon flavor! Just boil a stem of broccoli, rinse but keep a cup from its water and boil the broccoli water with a cup of sugar and the juice of a lemon for 1-2 min. Blend the syrup with the broccoli and the zest of half a lemon. When cold, add a little of vodka or even better ouzo and refrigerate in your ice cream maker. If you don’t have an ice cream maker, put it out of the refrigerator every once in a while and blend, to make sure your sorbet will be smooth. #instarecipes#instacooking#creativecooking#broccoli#icecream#sorbet#broccoliicecream#broccolisorbet#greenicecream#veggieicecream#skinny#skinnyicecream#light#lowcal#eathealthy#healthy#eatyourgreens#lovebroccoli#loveicecream#vegan##vegetarian#glutenfree#foodphotography#foodporn#foodie#foodgasm#foodblogger#instachef#lifokitchen#
Θυμάστε τη σοκολατένια κρέμα που έφτιαχναν οι μαμάδες μας όταν ήμασταν παιδιά; Λεία, βελούδινη, με πλούσια γεύση; Ε, αυτή την κρέμα μπορείτε να βρείτε στο blog, ακολουθώντας το link στο προφίλ μου 🍫 #foodphotography #foodblogger #theonewithallthetastes #instafood #lifokitchen #f52grams #foodblogfeed #huffposttaste
Αύριο, καλώς εχόντων των πραγμάτων, θα ανέβει στο blog η συνταγή που σας υποσχέθηκα για τις μαλακές μπάρες....Στο μεταξύ αν σας αρέσουν οι φρουτένιες τάρτες δοκιμάστε την ανοιχτή τάρτα με τα μούρα, μπορείτε στη θέση τους να χρησιμοποιήσετε φράουλες🍓 ή ακόμη και κεράσια🍒 . . Berry galette with ice cream..😍 . . @tv_neatly #foodphotography #foodstyling #lifeandthyme #lifokitchen #thekitchn #kings_masterchef #theartofslowliving @tv_living @tv_foodlovers #thehub_food @tv_stilllife @foodblogfeed #foodie_features #livethelittlethings #sweetcuisines #vscomade #foodvsco #buzzfeast #buzzfeedfood #top_food_photo #loves_foods_ #beautifulcuisines #hautecuisines #greekfoodblogger #foodfluffer #9vaga_food9 #top_food_of_instagram #hereismyfood @food52 #storyofmytable #fellowmag #stilllifegallery @still_life_gallery_ #stillswithstories #greekfoodblog
We do love ❤️ eggs 🍳 . . . . . . 1️⃣Cut your favorite veggies into small pieces 2️⃣Mix them with salt, pepper, oregano or thyme and 1-2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil 3️⃣Bake them in a preheated oven at medium-high temperature for half an hour until tender 4️⃣Break an egg, add a slice of turkey and bake until the egg white is ready and the yolk still creamy 5️⃣enjoy it hot with a slice of sourdough bread 🍞 #food_therapy #kiriakiapergi #summerdinner
Κορυφαίο φαγητό το ΧΟΙΡΙΝΟ ΠΡΑΣΟΣΡΛΙΝΟ με αυγολέμονο στην κατσαρόλα γίνεται λουκούμι, το κρέας λιώνει στο στόμα, με φρέσκο ψωμάκι να βουτάει στην σάλτσα και τα βραστά χορταρικά συνθέτουν ένα πλήρες γεύμα. Εσυ θα του αντισταθείς; Δες τη συνταγη @paxxigr και πες μου 🗣 #paxxigr #paxxi_video #paxxi_recipe