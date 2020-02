View this post on Instagram

Dear daddy It’s been a year since you've not been here, time flies so quickly... I learned to live with the weight of your absence, not a day goes by without me thinking of you, of us, of all those happy memories spent near to you. Thank you for the love you have given me for these joys that you have brought me, thank you for being you, a unique and exceptional man. You know, everyone loved you and we still love you today, because this Love is infinite... Our Françoise takes care of me as you wished, we are fine, I know that from where you are, you watch over us... One day we will meet again and we can hug again. Until this day, I do everything to make the people I love happy... Know that I loved you, I love you and I will love you forever etched for eternity With love, your Choupinette😽❤️ #Choupette #choupettelagerfeld #karllagerfeld #karlforever🖤