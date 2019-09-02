Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
🌡🔥" Silence acts like lava stuck in a wolcano when you are angry.. Beware of the time when it will erupt " ⏳🌋🔙🙏 . . . . . . . . #photo #photography #pic #picsoftheday #photooftheday #nisuros #volcano #active #crater #greece #greekisland #ig_greece #instalifo #travel #explore #nature #volcanoes #lifo #igers #naturelovers #nikond3400 #gopro7 #photoshooting #summervibes #trip #daytrip #instapic #instalike #instaphoto #instatravel
View this post on Instagram
We don’t need filters, only lights! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Ξέρετε τι συμβαίνει όταν ανοίγει ένα νέο μαγαζί στο κέντρο της Αθήνας (@buenavistasocialbarathens) ? Είναι μια πολυ καλή ευκαιρία για ωραίες φωτογραφίες αλλά και όχι μόνο ! Ωραίες συζητήσεις με φίλους ζωής, ωραία κοκτέιλ και όνειρα, σκέψεις, ιδέες για το μέλλον, συμπεράσματα για το παρελθόν και ευτυχία για το παρόν ! Και όπως θα έλεγε και η Αλειφέρη : ΣΑΣ ΑΓΑΠΩ 💗 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
View this post on Instagram
•ᴛɪᴍᴇ ɪs ʟɪᴋᴇ ᴀ ʜᴀɴᴅғᴜʟ ᴏғ sᴀɴᴅ. ᴛʜᴇ ᴛɪɢʜᴛᴇʀ ʏᴏᴜ ɢʀᴀsᴘ ɪᴛ, ᴛʜᴇ ғᴀsᴛᴇʀ ɪᴛ ʀᴜɴs ᴛʜʀᴏᴜɢʜ ʏᴏᴜʀ ғɪɴɢᴇʀs• ⏳ • • • #greece#naxos#naxosisland#naxosgreece#mikrivigla#naxos_island#naxos_greece#island#greece_travel#greeceislands#greece_nature#greece_vacations#greecetravel#greek_islands#greekposts#greekbeaches#travelphotography#travelgram#beach#sea#seaside#seascape#beachside#sand#sandy#bluewaters#instalifo
View this post on Instagram
"I remained too much inside my head and ended up losing my mind" Edgar Allen Poe _____________________________ #wd #graffitiart #streetart_addiction #urban_greece #urban_graffiti #naxos #trelonaxiotes #cyclades #wu_greece #super_greece #tv_greece #tv_living ##gf_greece #unlimitedgreece #europe_perfection #europe_greatshots #europeangirl #katapliktika_ #instalifo #pathport #wheretofindme
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
[That‘s all Folks! Closed..] #window #summeringreece #summer #bluesky #sea #summervibes #portrait #closed #travel_drops #sunnyday #global_hotshotz #agameoftones #mysticmacedonia #exklusive_shot #meistershots #transfer_visions #tv_living #ig_greece #super_greece #team_greece #reasonstovisitgreece #colorful #horizon #nature #greektravel #athensvoice #instalifo #picoftheday #photooftheday #mytinyatlas
View this post on Instagram