View this post on Instagram

• “Some people never go crazy. What truly horrible lives they must lead.” - Charles Bukowsk #instalifo #instagramers #athensvoice #me #boy #guy #man #itsme #hoscos #lumbersexual #_hoston #boy_gr #myself #beard #menwithbeards #beardsofinstagram #vsco #mens #beardedhomo #thebeardedway #beardmen #beardstyle #sun #crete #sunnyday #dayoff #sun #outfitoftheday