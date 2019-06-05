Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
**Οταν μοιαζει σαν να υπαρχει ενας ελεφαντας στο δωματιο..αλλα αυτο δεν ειναι ελεφαντας..και δεν υπαρχει και πουθενα δωματιο-Ξερω ποσο σας ελειψε η Ιορδανια (μεχρι να σβησει ο ηλιος)** #onceagain #jordan #basketball #liveitlikeamodel #visitjordan #petra #middleeast #reddesert #treasury #ontheway #lastmonthstories #ootd #ootdsubmit #ootdbloggers #instagrafiko #instalifo #vansgirls
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
• Beach life • #summer #summermood #june #sun #greece #beardedguy #beardedlife #me #beachlife #fit #instalifo
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
📍Kalamos Beach , Ios———————————————————————— ♡🇬🇷♡🇬🇷♡ Cyclades, Greece ♡🇬🇷♡🇬🇷♡ ———————————————————————— The long and sandy beach of Kalamos, on the eastern coast of Ios, 10km from the port, is a gorgeous place with soft golden sand and crystal waters. It is mostly secluded and receives few visitors, even in high season. Surrounded by rocky cliffs covered in almonds and olive trees, the beach is considered a special spot for adventure. ——————————————————-————— More info visit travellistbybillakos.blogspot ☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻 ————————————————————————
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Αυτό το φως, σε Αθηναϊκές ταράτσες είναι ένα καλό σημάδι ότι ήρθε το καλοκαίρι. Ειδικά όταν πέφτει πάνω σε αυτόν τον έρωτα απ το @myfashionfruit ❤️ #athinaika_balkonia #sun #summer #athens #instalifo #malevi #vsco #vscocam #picoftheday #igers #igersoftheday #lifomag #iger #picoftheday #bohemian_life #boho #bohemian_style #bohemian #mycosmolook #mystylerocks #bohemiansouls #bohochic #bohostyle #fashion #myfashionfruit
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
#travel_stories #photocontestgr #photo_thinkers #igers_greece #gf_greece #athensvoice #lifo #instalifo #life_greece #vintage_greece #ig_great_pics #wu_greece #iloveellada #adventurevisuals #in_europe #loves_greece #greecetravelgr1 #greecelover_gr #travel_greece #greecetravelgr #greece_is_awesome #ig_great_shot #travel_greece
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Ηρεμία . _ . . Tranquility._ . . 🌿🌾🍃💚🌿🌾🍃💚🍃🌾🌿 . . . . . #tranquility #nature #naturel #natures #naturephotography #naturelovers #nature_good #natureza #nature_brilliance #nature_perfection #nature_photo #naturelover_gr #nature_captures #greece #greece💙 #greece🇬🇷 #visitgreece #instagreece #greekisland #igeurope #iggreece #greekislands #greecestagram #instalifo #instalifogreece #bluesky #bluesky💙 #sunnyday #summer #summerday
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
#cyclades #syros #syrosisland #greece #travel #vacation #greekstyle #cyclades_islands #instalifo #paradise #anosyros #ur_greece #super_greece #greek_panorama #king_greece #gf_greece #greekislands #greecetravelgr #igersgreece #travel #perfect_greece #discover #greecetravelgr_1 #ohmygreece #greece #girl #soon #exploringreece #weekendescape #ermoupoli #vaporiasyros
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
. . . #hoscos #malecorpus #beard #beardedguy #instabeard #thebeardedway #dude #thehairyhunk #hunk #hairy #hairyhunk #hairyguy #shoot #ig_greece #lifo #instalifo #instaathensvoice #blackandwhite #bnw #selfie #instapeople #instalike #greece #picoftheday #instagram #sunset
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Kinda dramatic • • • #avoirlavogue #fashionblogger #fblogger #instastyle #instafashion #instalifo #ig_greece #ig_photooftheday #photooftheday #photovogue #potd #like4like #likeforlikes #anarchy_dreams #auragramz #antikatapliktika_ #katapliktika_ #portraitphotography #portrait #selfportrait #instagirl #girls #photovogue #photovoguefestival #photovogueitalia
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
~Tel Aviv Fountain~ I didn't like Tel Aviv as much as i thought i would, but i enjoyed snooping around in some neighborhoods such as Dizengoff Square and its beautiful fountain (actually it looks better during the night, when its lights are on), singing "I'm your beauty, you're my beast, welcome to the middle East". 🎈 ______________________________________________ #lifo #fresh #ig_greece #like4like #israel #igerisrael #athensvoice #wu_israel #like #instagood #picoftheday #photooftheday #vsco #happy #urban #instalike #architecture #instalifo #nice #beautiful #view #tourism #dizengoff #telaviv #beach #tlv #daretodream #eurovision2019 #eurovisionsongcontest #fountain
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
#samos #samosisland #greece #ig_samos #visitsamos #visitgreece #discoversamos #discovergreece #amazingmoments #instalike #instagood #igers #ig_greece #athensvoice #team_greece #travel_greece #ig_travel #urban_greece #kings_greece #great_captures_greece #greecestagram #exquiste_greece #expression_greece #life_greece #illgrammers #exploretocreate #enchanting_greece #instalifo #photoshooting #photography
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
How about Wonderland V? . . . . . . . . . . #instalifo #advancedselfie #sorelleamore #sydney #moodyportaits #hoscos @hoscos
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
We felt so differently then So similar over the years The way we laugh, the way we experience pain So many memories But there's nothing left to gain from remembering Faces and worlds that no one else will ever know You are my sister And I love you May all of your dreams come true #Pelasgia #sisters #youandme #us #together #thisisus #sis #sistergoals #sistersquad #mysister #sister_love #countryside #bridetobe #happyfaces #smile #athensvibe #athensvoice #igers #ig_greece #greecestagrame #photooftheday #photography #instalifo
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Dope 💊 *************************************** #sea#summer#june#2k19#sand#sky#picoftheday#instagood#lifo#instalifo#greece
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
#travel #travelphotography #travelblogger #instatravelling #tourist #tripadvisor #citybestpics #athensvoice #popagandagr #instalifo #landscape #traveller #travelgram #traveldiaries #tripadvisor #nature #naturegram #naturephotography #naturephoto #bestbeach #sealovers #beachlover #spain #spain🇪🇸 #fuerteventura
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
“If we wait until we're ready, we'll be waiting for the rest of our lives”. Lemony Snicket
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
28 Ιουνίου 1969 βαριά οπλισμένοι άνδρες των ειδικών δυνάμεων εισβάλουν στο gay bar Stonewall INN την Νέας Υόρκης με πρόφαση την παράνομη πώληση Οινοπνεύματος, ενώ η παρενόχληση σε γκεϊ και τρανς ανθρώπους εκείνη την περίοδο μεγάλη. Εκείνο το βράδυ πολλά έγιναν (συλλήψεις, βία) ενώ ο κόσμος που βρίσκονταν έξω από το bar αντέδρασε κατά τον αστυνομικόν με πέτρες. Οι συγκρούσεις κράτησαν μέρες, ενώ ένα χρόνο μετά η πορεία για το Stonewall από ανθρώπους απαιτεί την θέσπιση νόμων κατά των διακρίσεων, κατά της παρενόχλησης, υπέρ της προστασίας στον εργασιακό χώρο, προστασία για προσωπικά δικαιώματα και ατομικές ελευθερίες, και αυτό είναι το πρώτο gay pride που υπήρξε ποτέ. Το 1999, το μπαρ Stonewall ανακηρύχθηκε Μνημείο Εθνικής Κληρονομιάς,ενώ στην 40η επέτειο ο Πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Μπαράκ Ομπάμα ανακύρηξε τον Ιούνιο του 2009 μήνα περηφάνειας των ΛΟΑΤ. Όλα αυτά και άλλα πολλά έκατσα και τα διάβασα, ενημερώθηκα, και ένιωσα την ανάγκη να τα μοιραστώ μαζί σου.Και μπορεί να έχουν περάσει χρόνια από τότε 50, και στην Ελλάδα καθώς και σε άλλες χώρες τα πράγματα να είναι καλύτερα γύρω από αυτά τα θέματα, κάπου αλλού όμως δεν είναι. Και θέλω να κλείσω αυτό το τόσο διαφορετικό αλλά γεμάτο ουσία post, κάπως έτσι : Οσο υπάρχουν χώρες που ΚΑΤΑΔΙΚΆΖΟΥΝ την αγάπη, την διαφορετική σεξουαλική προτίμηση, την επιλογή και το δικαίωμα του κάθε ανθρώπου να μπορεί ελεύθερα να είναι ο εαυτός του, τόσο θα υπάρχουν τα Gay Pride festivals για να μας υπενθυμίζουν αυτά που θα έπρεπε να είναι αυτονόητα!!! Athens Pride 2019 🌈 8 Ιουνίου 2019/ Πλατεία Συντάγματος Υ. Γ Αν έχεις χρόνο και όρεξη να πας, γιατί μην ξεχνάς πώς κάποτε είπαν και για εσένα "Γερό να 'ναι και ότι να 'ναι"!!! Αγάπη μόνο 💙Καλημέρα!!! . . . . . . . . . . . . #goodmorning #kalimera #blogger #travelblogger #greektravelblogger #traveler #pride #gaypride #athenspride #athenspride2019 #greece #athens #lifo #instalifo #greek #greecetravelgr1 #face #man #lgbt #life #enjoy #travel #trip #aroundtheworld #greece🇬🇷 #greeceIslands #myhome #europe #follow
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
•live your life in color•#selfie#selfiestagram#selfieofday#makeup#style#macred#justsmile#livelovelaugh#essencenailpolish#yellownails#cherrylips#colours#igers#ig_greece#skg#thessaloniki#photography#picoftheday#photooftheday#potd#athensvoice#instalifo#popagandagr
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
•Always look on the bright side of life🌞🌻. #tbt#positivevibes#grateful#playground#villagers#amfissa#skyporn#margaritas#green#blue#instalifo#ig_greece
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
🌺🌷💐 . . #warsaw #warsawpoland #warsawoldtown #warsawoldcity #ig_poland #poland_insta #europe_greatshots #athensvoice #lifo#instalifo #portrait #kings_portraits #ig_portrait #portrait_shots #portrait_ig #portraitmood #theportraitpr0ject #instaportrait #igpodium_portraits #visionofportraits #instastylegr_official
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Sitting in palace covered in gold. . . . . #travelphotography #photo #photographer #photooftheday #instagram #instagood #instamood #instapic #igers #igers_greece #austria #hofburgpalace #ig_europe #europe #urban #vsco #vscocam #travel #throwback #instalifo #ig_greece
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
#islander #sunny #mykonos #travelblogger #travelphotography #traveller #spot #viewfordays #vsco #vscocam #vsco_europe #vscophile #vscophoto #vscogrid #vscogood #vscogram #bestofvsco #goshoot #instalifo #instamoments #igers #ig_captures #igworldclub #igmasters #ig_europe #instagramhub #featuremeinstagood #ilovegreece #wu_greece #hoscos
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
When you enter a strange City, it becomes familiar A little--that doorway Is a place to stand out of The rain, that maple is like Another maple several States away, that man At the bus stop looks Just like your father, Who once entered a strange City, a few years Before you were born, And found the place that you Would some day leave. |Jeff Mock| #strasbourg #huaweishot #life_greece #instalifo #athensvoice #topstrasbourgphoto #team_greece #urban_greece #wu_greece #vscocam #vsco #igersfrance #tv_living #ig_worldclub #life_greece #travel_greece #the_daily_traveller #igworldclub_hdri #ig_alsace #unlimitedeurope #topeuropephoto #hello_france #VisitAlsace #super_france #folksouls #greekstreetmag #ourmoodydays #citygrammers #streetdreamsmag #bbctravel
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
In a few days 🔜❤️🔥 #tfl #greece #goodvibes #lifo #instalifo #lifoland #l4f #likeforfollow #like4like #followforfollowback #fff #follower #followme #follow4followback #follower #tagforlikes #instadaily #picoftheday #follow #followme #fashion #happy #me #photooftheday #instagood
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
A last walk in the Lefkada island’s town. This scenery reminds me of my past trip to Venice. Πόσες και πόσοι από σας έχετε ταξιδέψει σε αυτό το πανέμορφο νησί; Και τι σας άρεσε πιο πολύ; . . . . . . 📸 @rea_lantzou #greekfashionbloggers #greekbloggers #greekgirls #greektravelblogger #greekstyle #greekfashionblogger #summeringreece #summery #instalifo #whowhatwear #wentoutlikethis #lefkada #islandlife🌴 #islanders #greekisland #bridges_of_our_world #outfitinspirations #fashiondiares #mycosmolook
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
👣 . . . . . . . . #telavivbeach #beachlife #vacation #israel #telaviv #happiness #goodvibes #summer #instaisrael #instalifo #instagood #instatravel #instadaily #instapic #bestoftheday #picoftheday #igers_greece #portraitphotography #menportrait #greekguy #man #male #nude #hoscos #beard #thebeardedway #beardedmen #instaman #instalifo #instagood #instadaily #bestoftheday #photooftheday #thehappynow
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Run wild with me.. And if you don't do so.. Don't run with me at all! • • • #crete #matala #greece #greatshotz #dreamer #ig_masterpiece #ig_captures #ig_crete #igers_crete #vscoart_greece #vscocam #vacation #team_greece #wu_greece #instalifo #moodygrams #sunsets #explore #travel #theprettycities #traveller #agameoftones #adventure #islands #beachlife #motivation #run #bythebeach #cretanlandscape #tv_living