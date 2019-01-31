View this post on Instagram

The winter of 2019 brought freezing temperatures and snowfall to most parts of the country, making every corner of Greece worth captured. Here is a view of the magnificent seaside of Thessaloniki, which is by the way one my favourite cities, with its most famous landmark, the White Tower, covered in a white blanket of snow. #travel #traveller #travelling #traveltheworld #travelpassion #travelandlife #travel_greece #travel_drops #moodygrams #besteuropephotos #igdaily #igers_greece #ig_europe #instalove #instalifo #instatravel #team_greece #tv_greece #visit_greece #wu_greece #wu_greece19 #perfect_greece #kings_greece #greecetravelgr1_ #greecestagram #reasonstovisitgreece #urban_greece #eros_greece #discovergreece #nikon