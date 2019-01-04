View this post on Instagram

• I can see the future Painted in my eyes Open up the door and Fade into the light Dive into a world I know Take my hand and Follow me into the sun There's no end 'cause This is where we come alive Out of the shadows And into the light Bringing the unknown This is where we come alive . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #selfie #me #bearded #greek #mountain #snow #grayhair #graybeard #hoscos #gay #men #sky #homo #boys #winter #fun #smile #fit #thebeardedway #beardedselfie #bearded #instalifo #instagram #instagay #instagreece #instaselfie