Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

📍Parga, Greece 🇬🇷 💡Interesting facts : 🔸The history of Parga starts from antiquity. There is historical evidence that the bay of Parga has already been inhabited since the Mycenaean Times. However, after the Macedonian king Perseus was defeated in Pydna in 168 BC, the Roman general Aemilius Paul destroyed all cities of Epirus, including Parga. Many centuries went by until 1320, when the settlement currently known as "Paleoparga", on the Petzovolio mountain, was mentioned for the first time in a commercial trade between the bishop of Romania and Venice. In 1360, the inhabitants of this settlement moved to the place where Parga is located today. 📷: @jamjammal Follow @citybestviews for the best urban photo👆

A post shared by City Best Views🔝 (@citybestviews) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

☃️

A post shared by Eleni Lazaridou (@feelyourlines_) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#myangel

A post shared by Mari Na (@marina_kapetanaki) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 