Let's have a white xmas💚 #travel #greece #snow #instalifo #travelphotography #traveler #vacation
🗼 #paris #france #ig_paris #ig_france #trocadero #eiffeltower #toureiffel #giant #bear #hugs #instalifo #travelling #instatravel #travelgram #travelaroundtheworld #amazing #view #redhair #nikeshoes #tbt #visitparis #visitfrance #style #stradivarius #worldtraveler #worldtravel
About yesterday..I saw a beautiful view.. #flamingo #birds #natgeoadventure #natgeo
Life is always better with friends 🎉👍🏻🔝❤️ #friends #fun #christmas #dinner #drinks #christmas2018 #yay #letsdothis #gettogether #ginontai_pragmata #wu_europe #wu_greece #worldunion #team_greece #ig_today #ig_athens #ig_europe #ig_greece #ig_worldclub #athensvoice #vsco_greece #allshots #visual_heaven #vsco #risegr #instagram #instalifo #like4like #team_greece #love
Bonjour 🎄 #paris #portrait #loves__europe #zaradaily #streetstyle #streetstyles #portraitphotography #portraits #europe_maps #loves_world #instalifo #instamood #instadaily #instatravel #travelgram #travel_drops #traveldiaries #wonderlust #parisstreetstyle #travelawesome #passionpassport #tv_europe #bestcitybreaks #ig_europa #igworldclub #traveleurope #fashionstyle #living_europe #the_daily_traveller
#eros_greece#great_captures_greece #gf_greece #streets_in_greece#tv_greece#life_greece#instalifo #super_greece#great_captures_city#igers_greece#greecelover_gr #walkingreece #across_greece #exquisite_greece#alltags_gr#greecelover_gr #colorsofgreece#view_greece#visitgreece #ig_perfect #photocontestgr #photonetmagazine#travelshare_gr #feelgreece #wu_greece #npressgr#super_greece #nature_greece#expression_greece#chalkida
I’ve lost control again..Always do the same and not to blame I’ve lost control again ———-🧩———-♟——-🎲———- #ig_athens #ig_greece #urban_greece #life_greece #mysticathens #gf_greece #photocontestgr #afternightout #crazyboy #hdr_greece #igworldclub #igworldclub_hdri #instapic #igersgreece #colors #eyeofathens #instalike #team_greece #motivation #me #smile #light #people_of_athens #instafashion #instalifo #xmasmood #xmas #almost2019
T R A N S F O R M A T I O N. _ One year ago and everything is totally different.
Good morning Rome😍 #rome #romeitaly #romebynight #pincio #nofilter #topromephoto #ig_italia #instalifo #ig_rome #photography #travel #traveltorome #loves_united_lazio #italy #italyvacations #canon_photos #canon_official #canoneos70d #volgoroma #loves_roma #igersroma #insta_roma #travelerinrome #meetrome #wonderful_places #wanderlust
#wu_greece #me #greecelover_gr #exquisite_greece # #kings_greece #great_captures_greece #perfect_greece #athens_voice #instalifo #tv_greece #loves_greece_ #travelworld_addiction #travel_drops #Ilovegreece #colorsofgreece #the_daily_traveller #welovegreece_ #travel_greece #discover_europe_ #best_worldplaces #perfect_worldplaces#bnw #snow #monochrome #instalifo #greece #kings_villages #reasontovisitgreece #love #mountains
Happy • Xmas • Eve #millinery #handmadehats by @katerina_karoussos a #contribution by @notadiamantopoulou #doesitfitme #greekdesigner #greek #milliner #handmadehat #in_athens #katerinakaroussos #myfav #hats #hatshop #60sstyle #vintagestyle #greekdesign #athensgreece #loveathens #lovehandmade #handmadestyle #athens #downtownathens #supporthandmade #supportlocal #shoplocal #slowfashion #athensvoice #instalifo #lifomag #portrait by @gwgw_diamantopoulou
• Christmas makes me happy no matter what time of year it comes arround.• #christmas #book #me #man #boy #style #legs #socks #beard #beardstyle #beardlife #mustache #cute #handsome #smile #pic #photo #photography #like4likes #igers_greece #igers_europe #instame #instalifo #instadaily
𝐵𝑎𝑏𝑦, 𝑖𝑡'𝑠 𝑐𝑜𝑙𝑑 𝑜𝑢𝑡𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒 ❄️🧸 _________________________________________________________ #munich#minga#christmastree#xmas#white#lights#cold#citylights#instalifo#instagood#fashion#instablogger#streetstyle#vsco#vscofilter#089#black#blue#brunette#love#faith#ναστουαφου#χριστουγεννα#μοναχο 🎄
#campervan #vanlife #lifeout #landroverdefender #landrover #defenderdogs #defendergirls #outdoorproject #camping #campingwithdogs #campingwithpets #mountaincamping #hiking #cutedogs #dogsofinstagram #outdoorproject #doggytheworld #lifopets #lifopet #instalifo #labradoroftheday #labrador
• Feel the vibe • . . . . . #vscocam #vscoeurope #ig_europe #instalifo #oneyearago #naturelovers #snow #descopera #discover_europe #sisterhood #happiness
Das Mädchen im Spiegel-Kantine. ▪ ▪ ▪ #sundays #sundaywellspent #museum #museumfürkunstundgewerbe #meisterwerk #museumhamburg #spiegelkantine #art #forartssake #lotd #ootd #styled #styleideas #styleiswhat #styleinspo #corduroy #camelcoat #shadesofbrown #me #photography #instagood #instaart #instafashion #instadaily #instahub #instalifo
. . . #christmas #christmasmood #christmaseve #christmastime #christmaslights #christmasspirit #santaclaus #weinachten
••Διαμετρική αντίθεση ~ δύο λέξεις ~ δύο άκρα ~ με μία ένωση ~ ενός φίλου ••Είναι αυτή η αντιπαράθεση ~ μιας ψυχής ~ μιας καρδιάς ~ της άπλαχνης βίας ~ της μεγάλοκαρδης καλοσύνης ~ και το χάσμα που τα ενώνει ~ μία με την άλλη ••Πόσους αιώνες πάλευα στη γη άραγε • για να φτάσω τα ουράνια σου ; ••Ένα αφάνταστο τίμημα ~ για την ένωση αυτή που ψάχνω ~ αυτό που δίνει σημασία ~ σε ολα τα υπόλοιπα ~ δύο σημεία ~ δύο ουσίες ~ μια ατελείωτη μάχη μέσα μου ••Σ’ αυτό που κρύβεται στην • διαλυμένη • πονεμένη σάρκα μου • μέσα ~ στο πεδίο της ψυχής μου ~ το νεύμα αυτόυ ~ η κατάκτηση ~ μια παράδοση ~ ένας θάνατος • μία παύση ~ η ανάσταση • μία ροή ••Καταρρέω προς τα μέσα ~ παλεύοντας στα τέσσερα ~ να σβήσω στο τίποτα ολοκληρωτικά • σε μια ήττα • προς τη νίκη ••Να ξανά σηκωθώ όρθιος ~ να φτάσω το ουράνιο άκρο άστρο ~ στην άλλη άκρη του σύμπαντος ••Εννοώντας τον κύκλο μας ~ με μια γραμμή ~ χωρίς αρχή • και • χωρίς τέλος ••Και όλα αυτά εδώ ~ για να φτάσω τελειωτικά ~ εκεί που αρχίζουν όλα για μένα ~ μέσα στην ανάσα του φίλου σου . . . ( Translation to American • English in comments below ) • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • #mma #gymnastics #fitness #fitnessmotivation#motivation #inspiration #athens #greece #children#brazilianjiujitsu #nyc #brooklyn #brooklynbridge#canon #canonphotography #movement #life #bjj#bjjgirls #bjjlifestyle #strength #bjjwomen_#jiujitsuforeveryone #dance #love #story #december #lovequotes #instalifo #gypsy @thomasmihailos @dim_marga @thebrotherhood_mft @cagesurvivor @brooklyn @brooklynbridgeig
Βλέπω το Άι Βασίλη να μου χαμογελάει.... Merry Christmas λοιπόν babies....με τον ίδιο τον Άι Βασίλη, τον πλαστικό,τον παραδοσιακό που έπαιρνα το πάλαι ποτέ από το Μινιόν #christmas #christmasmood #christmas2018 #wishes #love #goodvibes #smile #greece #athens #panepistimiou #me #greekguy #beard #bearded #thebeardedway #ig_athens #athensvibe #instalifo
You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks at you. . . . . 📸: @manolarakis_manos #budapest #newyorkcafebudapest #lovesbudapest #hungary #hungary_gram #igphotographia #ig_today #tv_europe #tv_community #tv_buildings #wu_europe #wu_greece #alluring_places #alluring_europe #yallerseurope #igworldclub_team #best_worldplaces #bestcitybreaks #artofdestinations #chique_le_frique #kings_greece #tv_travel #cool_universe #instalifo #athensvoice
Εύχομαι το 2019 να χαμογελάμε με την ψυχή μας και να είμαστε με όσους ανθρώπους αγαπάμε και μας αγαπούν πραγματικά. 🎄🌠 #2019 #happymoments #makeawish #smile #happy #igers_greece #igers #ig_athens #ig_captures #ig_greece #worldcaptures #picoftheday #instadaily #instalifo #wu_greece #mysticathens #athensvoice #wish