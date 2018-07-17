Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

 

Midnight vegan ice ice baby🍦

A post shared by Christina Karampagia (@satgurukaur9) on

 

 

It's always better with company!!

A post shared by Eleftheria (@eleftheriakas) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Όταν επιτέλους τελειώνει το Μουντιάλ

A post shared by Elena Xanoum Mpourek (@mpourek) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 