▪Never have I dealt with anything more difficult than my own soul▪ ________________________________________ #instamood #instagood #instagram #instalike #instagramers #ig #ig_greece #igers #igers_greece #girl #fashion #ootd #instafashion #greece #wu_greece #wu_athens #kings_greece #bns_greece #bw #picoftheday #photooftheday #photogram #photography #lifo #instalifo #athens #summer #portraits #travel_greece #itsgreekstagram

A post shared by Μαρία Συνοδινού (@_maary.s_) on Jun 14, 2018 at 1:01pm PDT