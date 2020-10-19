View this post on Instagram

Paw friends i want to introduce you my new bestie (can you please help me find a name for her thank you 🐶) I lub her so much we are together all the time I lubs playing with her and chillin with her ❤ She is amazing and always agreeing with me woof woof 🤣🐶 @philosophersjokefelt Thank you very very much for the gift 🎁 I love you woof woof 🐶 ________________________________________ #cockerspaniel #cockerspanielworld #cockerspanielsofinstagram #cockerspanielsofinstagram❤️ #cockerlovers #cockerdream #cocker_spaniels #goldencockerspaniel #englishcokerspaniel #cockerfans #babyboy #doginfluencer #smartdog #superconfident #cockerspaniels #athens #greece #influencer #dogmodel #ambassadorwanabe #superconfident #bestie #philosophersjokefelt #lifopets