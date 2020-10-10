• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

Young ladies...😊😍 #youngladies #puglife #puglove #lifopets

A post shared by Nasos Efstathiadis (@nasose) on

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

🐾

A post shared by Κωνσταντiνος Πi (@kostis_pi) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Έκλεισα τα 7 αλλά η μάμα μου εν είχε άλλο κερί και έβαλε μου 6...δεν με χάλασε καθόλου γιατί εκτός του ότι συμπεριφέρομαι σαν να είμαι πιο μικρός έτσι κι αλλιώς, η τούρτα ήταν τόσο τέλεια που θέλω να κάνω τα γενέθλια μου κάθε μέρα, αδιαφορώ για τους αριθμούς που είναι πάνω! #birthdayboy 🥳 🎂 🎉 #ChicoTheLabrador #σιηλοπελλος #γυρευκωγκομενακι • • • • • • #dog #puppy #instagood #dogs_of_instagram #pet #pets #animal #animals #labrador #cyprus #lifopets #petsagram #dogsitting #photooftheday #dogsofinstagram #ilovemydog #instagramdogs #dogstagram #dogoftheday #lovedogs #lovepuppies #adorable #doglover #instadog #labrador_class

A post shared by Chico The Labrador 🐾 (@chicothelabrador_cy) on

 

 

 