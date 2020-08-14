View this post on Instagram

For those who missed yesterday's instastories, this is Joe! Our new boy! This first 24h were amazing, he has so much energy but he is also very respectful with Kiara and the cats. He is loving his new life! And so do we 🙈♥️ PT: Para aqueles que perderam os instastories de ontem, este é o Joe! O nosso novo miúdo! Estas primeiras 24h têm sido fantásticas, ele tem muita energia mas ao mesmo tempo respeita muito a Kiara e os gatinhos. Ele está a adorar a sua nova vida! E nós também 🙈♥️