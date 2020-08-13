View this post on Instagram

Tonia stands for Tremendously Overpowered Nugget In Athens!! This super cute female tabby with a face that puts an instant smile on your face is looking for a home. Young and precious, will you give her a home for life? ———— Τόνια από το Τρομερή Οπτασία ΝΙαουρίζει στην Αθήνα. Αυτή η γλυκιά γατούλα που σε κάνει να χαμογελάς με το που βλέπεις την φατσούλα της ψάχνει σπιτάκι. Νεαρή και υπέροχη, θα της δώσεις μια ευκαιρία;