Guava #Guava_cra -scroll for English- O μικρός Guava - όπως πολλά μωράκια- βρήκε καταφύγιο στη μηχανή ενός αυτοκινήτου. Απεγκλωβίστηκε, φιλοξενείται και ψάχνει το παντοτινό του σπίτι. Είναι περίπου 3 μηνών. Guava as many kittens was hiding scared in a car engine. He was rescued, he is in a foster home and he is looking for adoption. He is about 3 months old. Εάν ενδιαφέρεστε να υιοθετήσετε στείλτε μας μήνυμα στη σελίδα ή sms στο +306955589216. If you are interested in adoption please pm our page or text at 306955589216. #catsfromgreece #athenscats #lookingforhome #helpagreekstray #saveastrayfromgreece #catadoption #catsofinstagram #kittensofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #cat_rescue_athens #γάτος #αδέσποτα #αδεσποτακι #γατακι #γατούλης #catfriends #catsofathens #open_cra_cages #tierschutzkatze #tierschutzkatzen #katzensucheneinzuhause