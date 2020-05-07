View this post on Instagram

I told you I don’t like it when you squeeze my face... 😒 . . . . #luna #luna_the_crazy_beagle #thedog #dog #dogoftheday #dogofinstagram #lifopets #greece #photooftheday #instadog #instapet #pet #beaglesofinstagram #beagles #crazydog #beagle #beaglestagram #dogphotography #beaglelife #boop #boopmynose #pointofview