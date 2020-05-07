• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)
View this post on Instagram
I told you I don’t like it when you squeeze my face... 😒 . . . . #luna #luna_the_crazy_beagle #thedog #dog #dogoftheday #dogofinstagram #lifopets #greece #photooftheday #instadog #instapet #pet #beaglesofinstagram #beagles #crazydog #beagle #beaglestagram #dogphotography #beaglelife #boop #boopmynose #pointofview
View this post on Instagram
#tounogato #style #morning #petlife #fluffy #greycat #thatface #purelove #lifopets #camouflage #catoftheday
View this post on Instagram
I believe I can fly.... I believe I can touch the sky.... . . #superflox #flox #jackrussell #dog #dogsofinstagram #petsarepeopletoo #animal #portrait #dogportrait #instagram #animals_gr #nature_greece_animals #tv_animals #igworldclub_pets #saveanimals #loveanimals #givethemlove #lifopets #petmegr #jackrussellmoments #jackrussellsofinstagram #jackrusselldaily #petit #nature_greece #jackrussellsofinstagram #jackrussell_daily #locopaws #jackrussellsterriers #team_flox_jackrussell #santorini #santorinigreece
View this post on Instagram
There is a Greek song called Batida de Coco. It is a song about a broken heart, drinking her pain away at a bar. Even though she is hurt, she says it was all worth it. Just like that song, our very own Batida remains sweet as the coconut liquor even though she was found sick and fragile. We have a very soft spot for her and she is stealing hearts everywhere she goes. Will you give her a chance? She will make you feel like it’s summer all year long! ———— 🎶 Batida, batida, batida Batida de coco εγώ την καρδιά μου δεν τη δανείζω με τόκο, κι όταν πίσω την παίρνω στο κακό της το χάλι, λέω πάντα χαλάλι και batida de coco 🎶 Έτσι και η δικιά μας Μπατίντα βρέθηκε πονεμένη και άρρωστη αλλά λέει σε όλα χαλάλι. Γιατί έτσι βρέθηκε στα χέρια μας και τώρα κλέβει καρδιές στην υπέροχη φιλοξενία της. Μόλις ολίγων μηνών, σας υπόσχεται για πάντα καλοκαίρι! Θα της δώσετε μια ευκαιρία; ————- #ninelivesgreece #catsagram #catsofgreece #gato #katzen #lifopets #instacats #menoumespiti #fosterkittens #kittens #quarantinediaries #corona #greece #εφταψυχες #fosteringsaveslives #adoptme #adoptdontshop #tabbykitten #saveagreekstray #catlady #catsrule #catlover #betterwithpets #sharingiscaring
View this post on Instagram
• Just had a treat because i was a good boy at the vet! Yummy • #alfiethelabdoggo #lifopets #instalab 🐶 🐾