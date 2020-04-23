• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

inlove.

A post shared by Anastasia Karvouniari 🐾🐾 (@anastaciakarv) on