Some happy news to get us into the weekend mood! Dahlia, our blind tabby, has settled in perfectly at her furever home. Please consider adopting a blind cat. It will change your life for ever! ———- Ευχάριστα νέα για να μπαίνουμε σε διάθεση Σαββατοκύριακου. Η γλυκιά μας τυφλούλα Ντάλια έχει προσαρμοστεί υπέροχα στο παντοτινό της σπιτάκι! Υιοθετήστε μια τυφλή γατούλα, θα σας αλλάξει τη ζωή! ———— #εφταψυχες #γατες #adopted #αθηνα #straycats #catsofathens #adoptdontshop #ninelivesgreece #blindcats #exstray #straysofgreece #catlady #greekstrays #greekcats #katzen #gato #lifopets