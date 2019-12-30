• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

goodmorning❤#vetassistant #lifopets #cat #blackcat

A post shared by mikalina (@mikalin80) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

😻

A post shared by Anastasia Varelidou (@anastasia_varel) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Where did all the Christmas candy go? #catlife #lifopets

A post shared by Christina Marouchou (@christinamarouchou) on

 

 