4/10 World Animal Day. Hera my first dog WHO tricked me into the magic, loving world of dogs. Since then a long list of saved stray dogs has come along but she will ALWAYS be the one. So tender and at the same time so strong. A loner but yet so compassionate. Always in my heart. #hera_the_dog #adoptdontshop #lifopets #exstraydogs