• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️u loco!!! #worldanimalday#mypet#lifopets#dogsofinstagram

A post shared by Anna Chouliara (@annachouliara) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Φραγκοσυριανή ⚓ ⛵ (@eva_har) on