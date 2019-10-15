• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

Its time to share a picture of me as a baby. Today I'm turning 1 years old and my first picture is when i was 2 months old baby.Look how much i ve grown up!!!! I was found by some people but afterwards i was adopted by my recent pawesome family. I feel so lucky to live with them and spend moments of joy, love and warmth. They love me so much that they put me first in anything that comes our way. I feel like I'm a king👑 and i always take care of them when they are tired, low, sick or hurt. They teach me lots of stuff and they take me everywhere with them. Partys (heeeck🤪) cafés, walks😎, activities🏃‍♀️ and work🧐. Now they bake a chicken bday cake for me so i blow my 1st candle🕯️🍗😁😎❤️ . #fidel_the_kokoni #lifopets #instakopros #spring #april #enjoylife #pupfluencer #puppylove #puppiesofinstagram #puppyoftheday #puppiesofinsta #puppies #kokoni #kokonidogs #dogworld #dogs_of_instagram #doglover #dogstyle #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday #doglife #dogsofinstaworld #nature #zeedog #ilovemydog #ilovedogs .

Still summer! #playtime #sand #puppy #puppylife #dog #happy #dogsofinstagram #lifopets #av

Forbidden 🚫🚫🚫 (find the 2nd one)

Sunday morning #boxerofinstagram #cuteboxer #boxerdog#boxerlovedog #lifopets

