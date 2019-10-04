• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

View this post on Instagram

M&M ❤️ . . . #instalifo #lifopets

A post shared by Διονύσης (@swagas_d) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#nikitasmpourdas#lifopets#blackdog#dogsofinstagram#love

A post shared by kafetzis (@spiros_kas) on

 