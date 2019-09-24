• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

 

🔴 Είμαι ο Αίολος, με τους ανέμους όλους στις διαταγές μου! Εεεεεε! θέλω να με πάτε κι εμένα στο σπίτι μου! Αέρα στα πανιά μας! Φυσάτε δυνατά ανέμοι μου, να φτάσει η φωτογραφία μου, να την δει η μελλοντική μου και παντοτινή μου οικογένεια! 🎈🎈 🔴Βρίσκομαι στο Ηράκλειο Κρήτης και μπορώ να πάω σε όλη την Κρήτη, μέχρι και τον Πειραιά, αν ειναι ο άνθρωπός μου εκεί! Είμαι 4.5 μηνών και θα γίνω μικρομεσαίο μέγεθος! Πληροφ inbox #saveastray #puppies #puppiesofinstagram #adoptdontshop #lifopets #adoptapuppy

#lifopets #catlover #catlady #cat #catsofinstagram

Back from the supermarket

Oh dear! 🦌🌿 #picoftheday #instagood #instapic #animals #lifopets #intothewoods #wildlife

