" Even if one desires, they can not struggle more than their inner strength allows them to. " (Homer) Is it true that epic poets only exist in myths? We're going to tell you "no"! They do exist, just like fairies and elves and everything they told us didn't exist when we were young. They do exist because we passionately believed and still believe in them. We passionately believed in this ginger tomcat when we first saw him on the sidewalk stumbling on our volunteer feet. He had been giving a surprisingly strong and silent fight because to our surprise we realized that he was blind. We are wondering how he survived until now and how to leave a creature like him back on the streets. Without a second thought we took him home and his noble manners convinced us that he was a true prince. We named him Homer and we could talk about him for hours. He's incredibly handsome, clean, polite, easy going and gentleman. He had to give an additional fight with hemolytic anemia but he managed to overcome it with treatment and now he can look at the future with hope! He loves human company, even though he is timid at first sight, he is good at narrating stories from his life in the streets and the life he dreams of in the future. He's not looking for a palace, he's looking for a cozy home and a family that will love him the way we did. Homer was born approximately in September 2018, neutered, vaccinated, negative in FIV/leukaemia/peritonitis. He is blind and needs a family who can adjust to his environmental needs. He will only be given within Attica, exclusively to be indoors, with an adoption contract and microchip, the cost of which will be taken care of by the new guardian. Contact phone; 6988984135 #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram