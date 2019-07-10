View this post on Instagram

Killer ο πιο διάσημος σαλταδόρος του καταφυγίου…ΥΙΟΘΕΤΗΘΗΚΕ!🎊 Killer the shelter’s highest jumper … has been ADOPTED!🎊 Έχουν περάσει 2 χρόνια από τότε που η @toniasotiropoulou και ο @kalaazar συμφώνησαν να κάνουν αυτή τη φωτογράφιση με την ελπίδα να βρεθεί μια οικογένεια για τον Killer! Ο Killer αν και πολύ χαρισματικός και ικανός να σε πνίξει από τα φιλιά, άργησε λιγάκι παραπάνω να βρει μια οικογένεια να τον υιοθετήσει. Όλα όμως έρχονται στον χρόνο τους και στην περίπτωση του Killer άξιζε η αναμονή!🐾 Δύο χρόνια μετά λοιπόν, ο Killer αποχώρησε από το καταφύγιο της SGS και ζει επιτέλους την απόλυτη ευτυχία, απολαμβάνοντας χάδια και νόστιμες λιχουδιές!! Σύντομα, μας ενημέρωσαν ότι θα πάει και τις πρώτες του καλοκαιρινές διακοπές. Βουτιές και παιχνίδια στη θάλασσά τον περιμένουν!💦 Killer μας λείπεις πολύ αλλά είμαστε πολύ χαρούμενοι για εσένα! Two years have gone by since Tonia Sotiropoulou and Lazaros Karanasios agreed to this photoshoot, in hopes of helping Killer find a loving home! Despite his intelligence and record - worthy kissing obsession, finding him a home took us more time than we would have liked! As it turns out, Killer’s new family was worth the wait! Two years later, Killer has left his temporary home at the SGS shelter and is now living the life he deserves, filled with hugs and an abundance of delicious treats! We were also informed that his first Summer vacation is coming up and he seems to be looking forward to practicing his swimming and playing fun games at the beach with his new family.💦 Killer we miss you, but could not be happier for you! #saveagreekstray #adoptdontshop #adopt #foreverhome #foster #rescuedog #straydog #lifopets #dog #photoshooting #photography #pawslife #adopted