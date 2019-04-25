• Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας #lifopets στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
View this post on Instagram
Exploring together. #instalifo #lifo #lifopets #nature #lake #oraiokastro #landscape #countryside #petstagram #dogstagram #dogslovers #dogslife #photography #honor10 #nofilter #green #dogsofig #dogsofinstagram #orphie #mrorphie #orfikos #orfeas #instagram #igers #picoftheday #instadaily
View this post on Instagram
#whitecatsofig #catsofinstagram #welcomespring🌸 #bobothecat#lifopets #adoptedcatsofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
my precious Kika #northgreece#thessaloniki#cockerspaniel#englishcockerspaniel#greece#lifopets
View this post on Instagram
Hello april 💐 #1stapril #april #spring #springtime #springvibes #naturephotography #naturegram #flower_daily #mypet #petlover #petsofinstagram #petstagram #catsofinstagram #catstagram #catsofgreece #instalike #instadaily #likeforlike #instacat #catoftheday #instalifo #lifopets
View this post on Instagram
Birthday boy volume 2! Noufaros the dog! 🎂🎂🎂 ( adopt don't shop) 🐶 🐶 🐶 🐶 🐶 🐶 🐶 🐶 🐶 🐶 🐶 🐶 #thessaloniki #greece #skg #birthday #dog #dogs #dogoftheday #dogofinstagram #party #fun #me #man #beard #beards #bed #insta #instagood #instamood #instalifo #lifo #lifopets #dogfather #doggy #dogstagram #adopt #adoptdontshop #picoftheday #bedtime #instastylegr #instagram
View this post on Instagram
I love my cats more than I love most people. Probably more than is healthy. #cat #cats #catmom #catsofinstangram #cutecat #pets #kitten #instacat #meow #animallovers #lovecats #lovemycat #lifopets #kitty #kittens #kittycat #kittylove #kittylover #kittycats #mylove #myfamily #catlife #catfriendly
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In Latin Carmina means songs. Music is the only language understood by all! What we sense when we listen to our favorite music is a feeling of euphoria that travels from our brain through our whole body. Psychotherapists throughout the world choose to treat many psychogenetic illnesses with music therapy. Music releases feelings and thoughts that normally a person would keep locked inside him/her. So, whatever we feel it’s best to express it through music in order either to uplift it or to banish it. Really, what would peoples’ lives be without music? Indifferent, monotonous, boring and bland. Really, what would your life be with our Carmina? Purring good mornings in bed, chases with the toilet paper in the bathroom, rubbings against the legs for midday snacks, meows behind the door when you turn your keys, cuddly company in the sofa for movie time and a loyal friend for the rest of your life. Could it be it’s time you got your own song, our Carmina? #adopt #adoption #adoptme #dontshopadopt #adoptdontshop #strays #straysofathens #straysofinstagram #straysofgreece #cats #cat #catsofinstagram #catsofathens #catsofgreece #catsoftheday #catsforadoption #catstagram #instacat #instacats #rescued #rescuedcat #rescuedpetsofinstagram #foster #spayandneuter #saveastray #greekcats #lifopets #athens #pawsofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
Busted! 😋🤫 #nemo #horsesplanet #pony #horsesofinsta #lifopets
View this post on Instagram
#instalifogreece #instalifo #lifo #lifopet #lifopets #instadog #dog #dogs #pinscher #lovemypinscher #pinscherworld #picoftheday #instagood #instapets #instapet #pet #mypet #mypinscher #like #like4like #instalike #instafollow #followforfollowback #pinscherlove #i_miss_you #i_love_you 🐕🐩🐕❤❤💋
View this post on Instagram
Lazy boy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .#cat #cats #instacat #catsofig #catstagram #catsofinstagram #catsofinsta #meow #bestmeow #pet #pets #petstagram #instapet #catlove #catlover #catoftheday #lifopets #mycat #lovelycat #ilovecats #cats_of_instagram #catsofworld #cat_features #catsoftheworld #topcatphoto #meowbox #excellent_cats #petoftheday #paws #sweetcatclub
View this post on Instagram
Hands are for h❤️gging..and sleeping🐾#puglover#pugworld#pugowner#greece #romeo #dogsofinstagram#mops#puginsta#instapug#pug #puglover #family#lifopets#bestdog#cute#beautifuleyes#greekpug#pugworld #pugmania#pugloversclub#doglover#lovemydog#puginstalovers#happypug#pugnation#love#wearebetterwithpets#paw#eyes#happy#romeo#dogs#sleepy
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Chillin' . . . #longweekend #weekend #sundaymood #sundayafternoon #chilling #korat #koratcat #koratcats #calicocat #greycats #catoftheday #catlife #cat #cats #cats_of_instagram #catsofinstagram #ilovemycat #bestcat #adoptastray #adoptdontshop #instapet #catstagram #lifopets #cutestcat #instacat #dailycat #catagram #rescuecat #greytwinsiescats
View this post on Instagram
Good morning!!!!!Happy April!!🌸 #april #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #micio #mypet #mycat #instacat #gatto #gattino #gato #mycat #kitty #kitten #paw #blackandwhitecat #neko #katze #catoftheday #mycat #lifopets #gata #catslife #bestcat #catlover #katt #kat #neko #katze #catoftheday #mycat #instacat #gatto #gattino #gato #mycat #kitty #kitten
View this post on Instagram
𝗜 𝘄𝗼𝗼𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂 🖤🐾 #karma #karmathedog #pitbull #pitbullsofinstagram #mixedpitbull #newfamilymember #newpuppy #puppy #puppylove #puppyoftheday #puppypic #puppyeyes #puppydog #puppystagram #love #black #blackdog #dog #instadog #instapet #dogstagram #lifopets #adoptdontshop #rescuedog #dogsofinstagram #petsofig #petsofinstagram #dogphotography #dogphotoshoot
View this post on Instagram
Good morning from Pitsi 😻🌞 . #catsofinstagram #pupitsi #instacats #lifopets #petsofinstagram #cats #adoptdontshop #nofilter #instapets #likesforlike #petsofinstagram #2019 #goodmorning #catsofworld #catsofgreece #mainecoonsofinstagram #mainecoon #grey #awesome #purrfect #purr #petphotography #pawsome #bros #catbros
View this post on Instagram
#lifopets #Nixthemagnificentbastard #goodboi #dogsofgroningen #beardog #bestdogever
View this post on Instagram
A pic taken 2-3 days later after Stelios was rescued from the streets of Athens, back in 2009. My love turns 10 in October. #cats #ilovemycats #cats #gatos #catsoftheday #catholic #catoftheday #catloversclub #cateyes #kitten #lovecats #catstagram #instacat #catlover #lifopet #cat #mycat #catphoto #cats_of_instagram #cats_of_world #rescuecats #tuxedocat #cat_features #athens #greece #canonphotography #adoptdontshop #backintheday #lifopets #instapic #catphoto #photography
View this post on Instagram
Encounters #horse#lifopets#thessaloniki#oreokastro#greece🇬🇷#
View this post on Instagram
“Just-the-two-of-us-on-the-couch” Sunday. #super_Lambis #superdog #THE_ear #team_Lambis #Mousousounis #patsafouris #dudeswithdogs #rescuedog #rescuedhuman #rescuedogsofinstagram #lifopets #just_the_two_of_us #dogsofinstagram #happy_pet #happy_dog #stray_dog #straydogsofinstagram #single #dog_dad #unconditionallove #upgrade_your_life #openyourheart #adopt_a_stray #adoptdontshop #my_world_in_motion #think_out_of_the_box #far_is_never_far_enough #bethebestyoucan #greek_global_nomad
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#catsofinstagram #meowstagram #catstagram #instacat #britishshorthair #british #catlover #kittens #pets #catoftheday #petstagram #ilovemycat #britishcat #catsofworld #adorable #lifopets#weeklyfluff #kittensofinstagram #excellent_cats #cats #bestmeow #catlife #cats_of_instagram #cats365 #cat #cutecats #cat #photooftheday #meow #pawsome