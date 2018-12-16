Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).
View this post on Instagram
I heard an airplane passing over head. I wished I was on it. ~ Charles Bukowski #christmas #christmasdecor #christmastree🎄#athens #greece #in_athens #igers #iger #igersgreece #ig_greece #instalifo #instagood #instafollow #instalike #followme #boy #man #photo #pic #greek #style #mensstyle #clothes #photography
View this post on Instagram
The job of feet is walking,but their hobby is dancing 💃 #instagram #instagood #instagrammers #instalife #instalike #instago #instatravel #instalifo #instasize #instadaily #photooftheday #photograph #photoshooting #photogrid #photo #photographer #photography #copenhagen #instadream #dancing #dance #picoftheday #sunday
View this post on Instagram
Μπορεί να μη σας επέλεξα Αλλά σιγουρα στάθηκα πολύ τυχερός 🖤 #litgr #instalifo #winter #trip
View this post on Instagram
8 days until Christmas! Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree!🎶🎶🎶 . . . Have you sent your letter to Santa yet?! . . .I really liked how they transformed the Syntagma Square! Full of lights and people and joy! Did I say how much i like Christmas?!😝 . . . Ps. Just a tip for my drone friends. Do NOT use the drone near the parliament building. The police is watching and you will end up in the police station like me 😅😝 . . . . I hope you all have a great week! . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #lifo #instagreece #photography #kings_greece #igers_greece #urban_greece #greecelover_gr #in_athens #athenslife #instalifo #wu_greece #athens_city #athensbynight #ig_greece #athensgreece #athensvoice #greece #athens #dronephoto #fromwhereidrone #djiglobal #aerialphotography #drone #dronestagram #dji #christmasdecorations #christmasiscoming #christmaslights #christmas
View this post on Instagram
•Monday mood• #vsco #vscocam #vscogreece #picoftheday #photooftheday #mensfashion #men #menstyle #fitness #greece #ig_greece #graffiti #instagram #instadaily #instalifo #instapic #instamood #likeforlikes #like4likes #likeforfollow #like4follow #followforfollowback #follow4followback #followme #iphonephotography
View this post on Instagram
My best friends are better than yours 😎 🎓🎓 #ΣυμετεξαμεΣεΑυτηνΤηνΠαρεαΓιατι#ΚάνουμεΟμαδικότητα#ΚαιΓιατί#ΕιναιΘέμαΧαρακτήρας#Αγκαπες#ΠτυχιοΚολλια#ΤωραΘαΤοΒαλειΣτονΚτηςΜπουρας#ΕιναιΚαλοςΚαιΝοιαζεται#ΑνεβηκεΠολυΗΜπηχηΤου#ΜεΤιΜαγιαΠηρεςΠτυχιο#κλπinsidejokes#aboutlastnight #athensvibe#athensvoice#lifo#instalifo#ath#bestfriends#igers_greece#ig_greece#ig_athens#squadgoals
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In nature, light creates the color. In the picture, color creates the light. . . . #sonya7rii #vibes #goodvibes #people #portrait #profile #photoshoot #pic #picture #picoftheday #photo #photoshooting #photography #man #igers #instagood #instagram #instalifo #instalife #colour #colours #me #nofilter #light #lights #flash #day #illusion
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
If you think i am choosing my ppl only by super hot looks-well, you are super right!! 😎 #sorrynotsorry 😂 #squadgoals #bffgoals #squad #BFFS #girls #brunettes #brunettesdoitbetter #happiness #party #goodtimes #momentslikethese #momentsofmine #pursuehappiness #lovedailydose #purebeauty #slavicgirls #slavicgirlsdoitbetter #altgirls #alternativegirls #instalifo #folkmagazine #vsco #vscocam #vscigram #vscom #clubbing #nightout #vibe #instamoment
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
▪Όταν ξέρεις ότι φωτογραφίζεσαι VS όταν δεν ξέρεις . ▪Μετά τον αγώνα VS Στη διάρκεια του αγώνα. ▪ Instagram VS reality . . . #instagramvsreality#runnerslife#runnersworld#runninggirl#runningphotography#run#runningrace#fitnesslife#fitnessmotivation#rungreece#runningterritory#runningmotivation#instafit#funnyposts#rundaily#runforrestrun#garmin#nike#nikeshoes#nikeoutfit#nikewomen#trailrunner#runningoutdoors#adventure#runningtime#garmingreece#instalifo#lifo#athensvoice
View this post on Instagram
Et puis parfois, tu rencontres cette personne, cette personne avec qui ça sonne comme une évidence ❤️• • • • • #tourism #greece #tourist #santorini #athens #ig_greece #visiting #instatraveling #greek #instagreece #greekislands #wu_greece #instapassport #greecestagram #travelingram #igtravel #crete #travelling #mytravelgram #travel_greece #mykonos #instago #athensvoice #greecelover_gr #visitgreece #instalifo #cyclades #thessaloniki #igers_greece #island
View this post on Instagram
16 December // Filleting . . . . . . . . . . #lookingup #achitecture #cloudporn #deardecember #houseoftones #greecelover_gr #igersgreece #great_captures_greece #pocket_colors #athensvoice #igtreasures #pocket_colorsplash #instalifo #popagandagr #architecturelovers #lookingup
View this post on Instagram
📸 . Winter Beauty! Miss @maria.beautician . #instapic #instaportrait #ig_portrait #portrait_visuals #portraitphotography #portraitmode #portraitkillers #portrait_perfection #beautifulpeople #captivating #beautifuleyes #girlsofinsta #snowyday #pursuitofportraits #human_art #theportraitpr0ject #people_infinity #kings_greece #earthpix #ig_killerz #ig_world #portraits_mf #bravoportraits #instalifo #athensvoice #portrait_vision #heavenly_shotz #nikontop #nikonphotography #moodygrams
View this post on Instagram
🔹abandoned place in corfu The old British hospital into the old fortress of corfu🔹 . . . . . . . . . . . . #instagram #instagr #instagood #instamood #instalifo #lifo #instalife #instalikes #bro #instafollow #instagramgreek #greekmans #instabeard #bearded #instabearded #instamoments #instaphoto #pictures #instspictures #instahospital #oldfortress #corfu #corfuland #corfu_island 👻😜
View this post on Instagram
Cotton candy, like eating a cloud of dreams🍬⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #fblogger #traveler #photography #travel #photographer #fblogger #vscogood #vscocam #vsco #outfitpost #instadaily #beauty #art #artist #lifo #instalifo #moodboard #greece #picoftheday #instapic #fashion #streetstyle #fashionblogger #stylediaries #fashiondiary #stylegram #fashiongram #ootd #details
View this post on Instagram
The Christmas Tree 🎈🎈🎈 #athens #myathens #athensmylove #cityofathens #athensgram #christmasloading #christmasmood #christmasspirit #lights_on #christmaslights #instadaily #instalifo #theculturetrip #travelphotography #travelersnotebook #travelgram #travelblog #art_camera #instagram #worldtravelbook #athensvoice #lifo #photocontestgr #photooftheday #vscocam #vsco_greece #traveltheworld #travel_drops #mytravelgram #athinamouu
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Volunteers do not necessarly have the time; They have The heart! 💗 People with special needs... Xmas Bazaar! 🎄🎁
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
National Garden Athens, Greece... . kostasrammos.com #instadaily #greece #athens #naturephotography #nature #kostasrammos #nationalgarden #naturephotographer #hiking #walking #travel #blackandwhite #trekking #hiking #natgeoyourshot #phoenix #photo #photos #nikon #outdoors #photography #photographer #photocrowd #athensvoice #viewbug #instalifo #bnw #instagram #streetphotography #streetphoto
View this post on Instagram
"When the Sun goes down"... Sunset in the Sahara Desert. 🏜️ The most amazing experience of my life. . . . #sahara #desert #morocco #morocco🇲🇦 #sunset #sunsets #sun #sand #sandy #view #colours #africa #africatravel #instaafrica #instamorocco #moroccotrip #merzouga #me #man #boy #amazing #lifeexperience #goldenhour #instalifo #visitmorocco #travelmorocco #igmorocco #african_portraits #travelafrica #likeforlikes