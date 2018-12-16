View this post on Instagram

8 days until Christmas! Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree!🎶🎶🎶 . . . Have you sent your letter to Santa yet?! . . .I really liked how they transformed the Syntagma Square! Full of lights and people and joy! Did I say how much i like Christmas?!😝 . . . Ps. Just a tip for my drone friends. Do NOT use the drone near the parliament building. The police is watching and you will end up in the police station like me 😅😝 . . . . I hope you all have a great week!