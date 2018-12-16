Δείτε κι εσείς τις φωτό σας στο timeline μας (προσθέτοντας το #instalifo στις φωτογραφίες που ανεβάζετε στο instagram).

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

8 days until Christmas! Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree!🎶🎶🎶 . . . Have you sent your letter to Santa yet?! . . .I really liked how they transformed the Syntagma Square! Full of lights and people and joy! Did I say how much i like Christmas?!😝 . . . Ps. Just a tip for my drone friends. Do NOT use the drone near the parliament building. The police is watching and you will end up in the police station like me 😅😝 . . . . I hope you all have a great week! . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #lifo #instagreece #photography #kings_greece #igers_greece #urban_greece #greecelover_gr #in_athens #athenslife #instalifo #wu_greece #athens_city #athensbynight #ig_greece #athensgreece #athensvoice #greece #athens #dronephoto #fromwhereidrone #djiglobal #aerialphotography #drone #dronestagram #dji #christmasdecorations #christmasiscoming #christmaslights #christmas

A post shared by Thanos Sth (@sththanos) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Shiny pants 💅

A post shared by Avoir La Vogue 🎈 (@demi_flydi) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Destination magic! 📸 by @peter_ange1o

A post shared by greeklandscapes (@greece_landscapes) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#ΡιΛαΞ #instalifo #instagreece #αρωμα💙🇬🇷 #ελβετιαΤηςΕλλαδας

A post shared by Anthia (@anthia_chroni) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Cold little heart ❄️

A post shared by GABRIEL GREY (@imgabrielgrey) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Volunteers do not necessarly have the time; They have The heart! 💗 People with special needs... Xmas Bazaar! 🎄🎁

A post shared by Voula Bl (@voula_bl) on

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️🐶 📸 @jpyrovetsis

A post shared by ANTONIS GKAKIDIS (@maverick_1981) on

 

 

 

 

 

 