Όσκαρ 2023: To «Everything Everywhere All at Once» καλύτερη ταινία- Αναλυτικά η λίστα με τα βραβεία

Το «Everything Everywhere All at Once» με 11 υποψηφιότητες είχε όλα τα φόντα για να αναδειχθεί η καλύτερη ταινία της χρονιά στα φετινά 95α Βραβεία Όσκαρ. Και το έκανε κερδίζοντας, μεταξύ αυτών και το Όσκαρ Καλύτερης ταινίας.
Οι Daniel Kwan και Daniel Scheinert απέσπασαν το βραβείο σκηνοθεσίας και πρωτότυπου σεναρίου επίσης για το «Everything Everywhere All at Once» αφήνοντας πίσω τους συνυποψηφίους τους.
Στα αναμενόμενα της βραδιάς και το Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου που απέσπασε ο Brendan Fraser, για το «The Whale» την ταινία που του έδωσε τη δυνατότητα να δείξει τις ερμηνευτικές του ικανότητες, και να αλλάξει ολοσχερώς την μέχρι σήμερα καριέρα του.
Στην αντίστοιχη γυναικεία κατηγορία, η Michelle Yeoh κέρδισε το Όσκαρ Α΄ Γυναικείου ρόλου για την ερμηνεία της στην ταινία «Everything Everywhere All at Once» και έγινε η πρώτη καλλιτέχνιδα ασιατικής καταγωγής που το καταφέρνει.
H Jamie Lee Curtis επίσης για το «Everything Everywhere All at Once» τα κατάφερε και κέρδισε το πρώτο της Όσκαρ στην κατηγορία Β' γυναικείου ρόλου, ενώ την αντίστοιχη ανδρική κατηγορία κέρδισε ο Ke Huy Quan.
Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες στα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023:
Καλύτερη ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
Tár (Focus Features)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Triangle of Sadness (Neon)
Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Σκηνοθεσία
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Todd Field (Tár)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Α' Ανδρικός ρόλος
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Β' Ανδρικός ρόλος
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Β' Γυναικείος ρόλος
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Πρωτότυπο σενάριο
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Διασκευασμένο σενάριο
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μεγάλου μήκους
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Διεθνής ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front (Γερμανία)
Argentina, 1985 (Αργεντινή)
Close (Βέλγιο)
EO (Πολωνία)
The Quiet Girl (Ιρλανδία)
Ντοκιμαντέρ μεγάλου μήκους
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Ταινία μικρού μήκους
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Πρωτότυπη μουσική
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Πρωτότυπο τραγούδι
Applause (Tell It Like a Woman)
Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu (RRR)
This Is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Ήχος
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Καλλιτεχνική διεύθυνση
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Φωτογραφία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Κοστούμια
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Μοντάζ
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Οπτικά εφέ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick.