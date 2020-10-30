View this post on Instagram

Nine Lives' cover model for the 2021 calendar, @slim.shady2019, is resting in front of his very own copy. Full of happy adoptions and the before-after rescue story behind each one, this year's calendar needs to be read with a tissue box nearby #happytears #ordernow⁠ ------⁠ Σο εξώφυλλο των Εφτάψυχων για το ημερολόγιο του 2021, ο Slim Shady, βρίσκεται μπροστά από το δικό του αντίγραφο. Γεμάτο χαρούμενες υιοθεσίες και την ιστορία της διάσωσης πίσω από τη καθεμία, το φετινό ημερολόγιο πρέπει να διαβαστεί με ένα κουτί χαρτομάντηλα παρέα! ⁠ ------⁠ #εφταψυχες #ninelivesgreece #athenscats #tnr #trapneuter #tnrworks #catrescue #catsofathens #lifopets #greekcats #bestmeow #volunteer #instacats #catlover #gato #katzen #welovecats #catphoto #greece #catsandgreece #calendar #2021 #happystories #happyending #adoptdontshop